Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Johannesburg house perfect for a South African family

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Ilkley Road, Ininside Ininside Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Interior architects ININSIDE from Johannesburg bring us our latest homify 360° gem: an unusual Japanese-styled home in an upmarket neighbourhood in Sandton. 

With a fresh, lush Japanese garden scoring major style points on the outside, the house’s inside spaces flaunt, among other things, a newly designed kitchen utilising modern materials, an eye-catching bar and wooden decking ideal for some outdoor entertaining.

Let’s take a look…

Enter the garden

Ilkley Road, Ininside Ininside Modern Garden
Ininside

Ilkley Road

Ininside
Ininside
Ininside

Slatted wooden panels have been used for the garden fence, making a warm and cosy statement that also complements the dense look of the yard.

Zen touches

Ilkley Road, Ininside Ininside Modern Garden
Ininside

Ilkley Road

Ininside
Ininside
Ininside

The garden flaunts many a delightful touches, including this charming pond bordered with rugged rocks, lending a Zen feel to the yard.

The terrace

Ilkley Road, Ininside Ininside Patios
Ininside

Ilkley Road

Ininside
Ininside
Ininside

Wood makes another appearance at the covered terrace, beautifully adorning the decking surface. Add in some rattan furniture, colourful cushions and raw brick columns, and you have an end result that’s chock-a-block with character and welcoming style!

One striking bar

Japanese Bar Ininside Modern living room
Ininside

Japanese Bar

Ininside
Ininside
Ininside

We locate the bar/interior entertainment space of the house, where a circular shelf used for storing wine bottles wins first prize as the focal piece in the room. Floating glass shelves, smooth wooden cabinets, trendy stools and a pretty Asian bamboo artwork ensure some additional visual detail, as well as a touch of Eastern spice.

​The stunning kitchen

Ilkley Road, Ininside Ininside Modern kitchen
Ininside

Ilkley Road

Ininside
Ininside
Ininside

The heart of the home has been styled up exquisitely with light and dark tones. Built-in niches for appliances and a wide counter with cabinets and shelves ensure a firm dose of functionality for this space. 

Let’s gawk at some more photos!

Ilkley Road, Ininside Ininside Modern bathroom
Ininside

Ilkley Road

Ininside
Ininside
Ininside

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Ilkley Road, Ininside Ininside Modern bathroom
Ininside

Ilkley Road

Ininside
Ininside
Ininside

Ilkley Road, Ininside Ininside Pool
Ininside

Ilkley Road

Ininside
Ininside
Ininside

Next up: 9 ideas for a garden table in a small space.

9 fast ways to give your bathroom a hotel look
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks