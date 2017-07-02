The Johannesburg house perfect for a South African family

Interior architects ININSIDE from Johannesburg bring us our latest homify 360° gem: an unusual Japanese-styled home in an upmarket neighbourhood in Sandton.
With a fresh, lush Japanese garden scoring major style points on the outside, the house’s inside spaces flaunt, among other things, a newly designed kitchen utilising modern materials, an eye-catching bar and wooden decking ideal for some outdoor entertaining.
Let’s take a look…
Slatted wooden panels have been used for the garden fence, making a warm and cosy statement that also complements the dense look of the yard.
The garden flaunts many a delightful touches, including this charming pond bordered with rugged rocks, lending a Zen feel to the yard.
Wood makes another appearance at the covered terrace, beautifully adorning the decking surface. Add in some rattan furniture, colourful cushions and raw brick columns, and you have an end result that’s chock-a-block with character and welcoming style!
We locate the bar/interior entertainment space of the house, where a circular shelf used for storing wine bottles wins first prize as the focal piece in the room. Floating glass shelves, smooth wooden cabinets, trendy stools and a pretty Asian bamboo artwork ensure some additional visual detail, as well as a touch of Eastern spice.
The heart of the home has been styled up exquisitely with light and dark tones. Built-in niches for appliances and a wide counter with cabinets and shelves ensure a firm dose of functionality for this space.
Let’s gawk at some more photos!