The Johannesburg house that’s move-in ready

We South Africans are fully aware of the potential of exterior socialising spaces like patios, porches and balconies. Throw in added “wow” features such as a swimming pool and braai, and you have no excuse not to invite the gang over on a Saturday afternoon (or even for a quick mid-week gathering).

Today’s homify 360° plays off our country’s love for socialising, as evidenced by this Johannesburg house’s outside (and inside) entertaining areas. Interior architects ININSIDE are in charge of this design, so let’s take a look…