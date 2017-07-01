The Johannesburg house that’s move-in ready

We South Africans are fully aware of the potential of exterior socialising spaces like patios, porches and balconies. Throw in added “wow” features such as a swimming pool and braai, and you have no excuse not to invite the gang over on a Saturday afternoon (or even for a quick mid-week gathering).
Today’s homify 360° plays off our country’s love for socialising, as evidenced by this Johannesburg house’s outside (and inside) entertaining areas. Interior architects ININSIDE are in charge of this design, so let’s take a look…
A spacious terrace that visually flows forth from the house; an exterior dining set; trees that seem to sprout through the terrace flooring – what’s not to love here?
Even though our country has exquisite weather during spring and summer (and even autumn), we all know too well that the occasional rainstorm or cold front can ruin an exterior get-together. But no worries, for this house also features an indoor entertainment area that seems to be just as big on space and style as the exterior side.
Whether it’s a formal high-tea for your snooty colleagues, a raucous get-together with age-old BFFs, or just a relaxing evening with a loved one, this indoor lounging/socialising zone is the perfect space.
The fact that the glass doors that lead to the outdoor terrace allow buckets and buckets of sunshine to filter indoors is just icing on the cake!
For those occasions when the party needs to be put on pause and we need to catch up on some work or studying, this home office seems ideal. And just look how those bookcases add both functionality and décor to the room, and then we don’t even mention the built-in steps!
Definitely a house that has never encountered a dull moment!
