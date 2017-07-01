Your browser is out-of-date.

The Johannesburg house that’s move-in ready

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Loading admin actions …

We South Africans are fully aware of the potential of exterior socialising spaces like patios, porches and balconies. Throw in added “wow” features such as a swimming pool and braai, and you have no excuse not to invite the gang over on a Saturday afternoon (or even for a quick mid-week gathering). 

Today’s homify 360° plays off our country’s love for socialising, as evidenced by this Johannesburg house’s outside (and inside) entertaining areas. Interior architects ININSIDE are in charge of this design, so let’s take a look…

The patio

A spacious terrace that visually flows forth from the house; an exterior dining set; trees that seem to sprout through the terrace flooring – what’s not to love here?

The interior entertainment area

Even though our country has exquisite weather during spring and summer (and even autumn), we all know too well that the occasional rainstorm or cold front can ruin an exterior get-together. But no worries, for this house also features an indoor entertainment area that seems to be just as big on space and style as the exterior side.

The interior entertainment area 2

Whether it’s a formal high-tea for your snooty colleagues, a raucous get-together with age-old BFFs, or just a relaxing evening with a loved one, this indoor lounging/socialising zone is the perfect space. 

The fact that the glass doors that lead to the outdoor terrace allow buckets and buckets of sunshine to filter indoors is just icing on the cake!

The home office

For those occasions when the party needs to be put on pause and we need to catch up on some work or studying, this home office seems ideal. And just look how those bookcases add both functionality and décor to the room, and then we don’t even mention the built-in steps! 

Definitely a house that has never encountered a dull moment!

Next up: The lovable Johannesburg house.

7 bright colour ideas for bathrooms
Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this house.

