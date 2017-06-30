​The R200,000 Johannesburg container creation

Most of us are familiar with the concept of taking old shipping containers and turning them into stylish homes (after some creative renovating and touch-ups, obviously), but what about turning them into something other than a house – like, say, a coffee shop?
Johannesburg-based firm A4AC Architects brings us our latest homify 360° discovery: a container coffee shop that’s situated on Empire Road, Jozi!
Okay, so the interior lighting fixtures might not be the main point of this discovery, but you can’t deny how they enhance this little structure’s look and style, especially at night, when the entire container comes to dazzling life.
Viewing the structure from a distance, it doesn’t become apparent immediately that it’s an old shipping container – it could be anything from a caravan to a regular shop built the traditional way (i.e. cement and bricks with some metal cladding).
That’s the wonder of these shipping-container designs – they can blend in with the rest of the world and architectural creations as beautifully as you desire!
It doesn’t take a genius to realise that you are going to need adequate legroom if you’re going to be selling things like coffees and snacks. Fortunately, this container has no qualms about feeling (or looking) cramped; for its dimensions are as follows: 6 × 2.6 × 2.4 m / 14 m² (Length, Height, Width / Area).
One last look at this eye-catching structure that also blends in quite beautifully with its cityscape surroundings, as if it’s been there right from the very start!
