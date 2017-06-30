Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The R200,000 Johannesburg container creation

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Roast Republic Container , A4AC Architects A4AC Architects Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Black
Loading admin actions …

Most of us are familiar with the concept of taking old shipping containers and turning them into stylish homes (after some creative renovating and touch-ups, obviously), but what about turning them into something other than a house – like, say, a coffee shop?

Johannesburg-based firm A4AC Architects brings us our latest homify 360° discovery: a container coffee shop that’s situated on Empire Road, Jozi!

A glowing vision

Night view A4AC Architects Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Black container,coffee shop,Bars & clubs
A4AC Architects

Night view

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Okay, so the interior lighting fixtures might not be the main point of this discovery, but you can’t deny how they enhance this little structure’s look and style, especially at night, when the entire container comes to dazzling life.

A striking little structure

Exterior view A4AC Architects Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Black container,coffee shop,roast republic,Bars & clubs
A4AC Architects

Exterior view

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Viewing the structure from a distance, it doesn’t become apparent immediately that it’s an old shipping container – it could be anything from a caravan to a regular shop built the traditional way (i.e. cement and bricks with some metal cladding).

That’s the wonder of these shipping-container designs – they can blend in with the rest of the world and architectural creations as beautifully as you desire!

A stylish size

Exterior view A4AC Architects Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Black container,coffee shop,Bars & clubs
A4AC Architects

Exterior view

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

It doesn’t take a genius to realise that you are going to need adequate legroom if you’re going to be selling things like coffees and snacks. Fortunately, this container has no qualms about feeling (or looking) cramped; for its dimensions are as follows: 6 × 2.6 × 2.4 m / 14 m² (Length, Height, Width / Area).

Like it belongs

External cladding A4AC Architects Commercial spaces Bars & clubs
A4AC Architects

External cladding

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

One last look at this eye-catching structure that also blends in quite beautifully with its cityscape surroundings, as if it’s been there right from the very start!

From coffee shop to… something else, let’s See what R72k can do to an old shipping container!

Home improvement: how to store your own rainwater
Share your thoughts on this container coffee shop in our comments section, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks