​The fabulous little family home in Tanzania

Today’s homify 360° discovery leaves our country’s borders and spies on the 3D designs of a house-to-be in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, even though local Johannesburg-based A4AC Architects are in charge of this project.
So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at the designs for this 500 m², R3 million creation.
Modern style, symmetrical designs, a firm dose of character displayed via the contrasting materials and textures, neutral hues – yes, this house’s exterior façade seems to have all the winning touches.
And can you imagine the fantastic natural lighting filtering inside via those generous windows?
At the back, we locate a quaint little courtyard that speaks of this structure’s commitment to outdoor living – why else would it have such generous windows and glass doors that allow for first-rate views of the surrounding landscape/garden?
And even though we like the placement of the little tree, we can’t help but wonder what a café-style dining table with matching chairs would have looked like here…
For the insides, the house’s style goes up a few notches until it reaches a firm amount of glamour, as evidenced by these designs – just look at that fabulous rug, the dazzling ceiling pendants, the stylishly patterned walls, the furniture, etc.
As far as a social ambience goes, this open-plan layout of the living room, dining room and kitchen definitely gets our vote!
No need to feel gloomy in this bedroom, for it enjoys a prominent amount of sunshine flooding indoors. And ample legroom is available to add perhaps an armchair here, a credenza there and maybe a seating bench with some built-in storage right in front of the bed.
But we’re just daydreaming… how would you style up this bedroom?
Next up for your viewing pleasure: The dream house in Pretoria.