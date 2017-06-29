​The best container house in the entire Johannesburg

There just doesn’t seem to be any limit as to what can be achieved with container homes, especially not after today’s homify 360° discovery.

From A4AC Architects in Johannesburg comes a most extraordinary creation: an off-the-grid container house in Northcliff that wows from the second you view it on the outside. But it’s not only its aesthetic beauty that impresses – the house is lightweight and energy efficient in its use of systems and materials.

Oh, and did we mention it is rather… high?