​The best container house in the entire Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Off the grid house Johannesburg, A4AC Architects A4AC Architects Modern houses Aluminium/Zinc Grey
There just doesn’t seem to be any limit as to what can be achieved with container homes, especially not after today’s homify 360° discovery.

From A4AC Architects in Johannesburg comes a most extraordinary creation: an off-the-grid container house in Northcliff that wows from the second you view it on the outside. But it’s not only its aesthetic beauty that impresses – the house is lightweight and energy efficient in its use of systems and materials. 

Oh, and did we mention it is rather… high?

A high style

Iconic house view A4AC Architects Modern houses Aluminium/Zinc Grey cantilever
Iconic house view

Told you this was something unique! Just see how that container seems to dangle in mid-air in its cantilevered design. And of course the choice in façade materials (in addition to the container’s metal) just enhances its exterior appearance so much more.

Ease of access

Off the grid house Johannesburg, A4AC Architects A4AC Architects Modern houses Aluminium/Zinc Grey container house
Off the grid house Johannesburg

You didn’t really think that a staircase was the only means of entering this breathtaking abode? A ramp has been situated on the other side, and from this view we can also see just how elongated and spacious this structure really is.

Let’s talk numbers: the house’s dimensions weigh in at 20m (l) × 6m (h) × 20m (w) / 210m². And the price tag on this gorgeous beauty? R1.6 million.

High-class socialising

Top deck A4AC Architects Modern houses Wood Grey deck
Top deck

A top deck is part of the design, and as we can see here, this outdoor space is most fantastic in allowing the residents to kick back and relax (or socialise to their hearts’ content) high above.

The heart of this home

Container kitchen A4AC Architects Modern kitchen Iron/Steel Red cooking island,container house
Container kitchen

On the inside, one can barely tell that it’s a container home we’ve entered – just look how fantastic that kitchen is, flaunting its modern-meets-industrial style and including all the regular bells and whistles like legroom, working space, storage areas, sleek appliances and adequate lighting. 

Our favourite piece here? The metal adorning the front side of the peninsula and sliding doors – definitely a striking throwback to the container’s exterior surfaces.

Let’s see what else these beauties are capable of—see 6 stylish container homes that won't break the bank.

We’d love to know what you think of this house.

