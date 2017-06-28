9 cool new ideas for your wardrobe

Yes, we know the main aim of a wardrobe or closet is to hold your fashionable clothing items, but that does not give you the right to neglect that hanging- and/or storage space. After all, a wardrobe or closet, regardless of whether it’s in your bedroom, hallway or in its own separate dressing room, is part of your furniture, and deserves to be treated with the same respect and commitment to style as, say, your living room sofas and dining room table.

Let’s see what options exist to make an ordinary wardrobe come to stylish life (and enhance its functionality levels)…