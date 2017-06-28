The tiny Johannesburg home with huge potential

When it comes to extra spaces (whether storage sheds, garden rooms, office space or self-contained living accommodations), eco-friendly pods seem to be on the rise. A4AC Architects from Johannesburg showcase one of their creations on today’s homify 360°.
This little structure flaunts quite the impressive number of green features, such as insulated walls, solar electricity and rainwater harvesting. For the interiors, 2 bunk beds are included.
Clad in zinc material, the structure’s exterior façade enjoys a shiny and striking look. And here we can see that it also has a rather comfortable size: 3m (l) × 3m (h) × 3m (w) / 9 m² (area).
These eco-friendly pods are not only ideal for garden rooms, they can also be styled up as playrooms for the little ones.
These structures deliver that much-needed extra living space for you, the kids or perhaps even overnight guests, meaning everyone benefits from this enhanced space. As well as garden rooms for the kids, the garden studios could also be used as a home gym, additional bedroom or art studio.
Of course this structure is not only a sight to behold during the day – artificial lighting fixtures ensure that it’s completely practical at night, and also enjoys quite the shiny façade.
Timber panes in a soft honey colour adorn the interiors, making up a warm-looking space that forms the perfect backdrop colour palette for additional furniture and décor items.