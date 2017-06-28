The tiny Johannesburg home with huge potential

When it comes to extra spaces (whether storage sheds, garden rooms, office space or self-contained living accommodations), eco-friendly pods seem to be on the rise. A4AC Architects from Johannesburg showcase one of their creations on today’s homify 360°.

This little structure flaunts quite the impressive number of green features, such as insulated walls, solar electricity and rainwater harvesting. For the interiors, 2 bunk beds are included.