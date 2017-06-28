A 7-step guide to choosing the right kitchen cupboards

First of all, decide whether you want custom cabinets, stock cabinets, or something in between.

Custom: built to your specifications, this is the option that is the most expensive and labour-intensive.

Stock: ready-made kitchen cabinets that are mass produced and sold in specific sizes and colours (definitely the quickest and cheapest).

Semi-custom: similar to stock cabinets, yet you have the option to partially edit sizes and add extra details.