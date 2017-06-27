​The R2 million Johannesburg home

The location: Johannesburg. The professionals: Interior design firm Principia Design. The client’s brief: Revamp a dilapidated home into an ultra modern space, with interior and exterior spaces flaunting hard and soft furnishings and finishes, including features such as a swimming pool and landscaping touches.
The budget: R2 million.
Let’s take a look…
It’s like lush paradise meets sleek designs – when was the last time you saw a garden with such an immaculate style? Or a shaded terrace flaunting such a top-quality look with its sleek design, eye-catching décor and brilliant lighting fixtures?
What a sight to behold – and to think that this could be someone’s back yard! That spacious terrace offers up ample space for not only a swimming pool and expert landscaping touches, but also multiple seating- and lounging areas, not to mention an al fresco dining spot.
If this is what the exterior space looks like, can you imagine what awaits us on the inside?
We just love how sophisticated this living room has been styled up. It can function perfectly as both a formal- and informal space, and with its countless eye-catching features (i.e. that elongated fireplace, the plush L-shaped sofa, the patterned rug), its commitment to visual detail is simply immaculate.
How often do you get to relax in a bubble bath while enjoying a lush garden view? The perfect landscaping touches outside get to be enjoyed from inside this sleek bathroom, which has been styled up to the nines.
And just notice the commitment to functionality via the storage spaces!
Let’s scope out a few more images of this house’s delicious design.
