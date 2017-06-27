7 ways to secure your house

It’s not just about location when it comes to buying a house; safety is also a prime factor that many homebuyers keep in mind when scoping out potential homes and neighbourhoods.
Fortunately, there exists a few ways in ways in which you can not only enhance your and your family’s safety, but also increase your house’s value, whether you just moved in or have been living in the same house for ages.
Here are 7 of them:
The latches placed on windows by manufacturers aren’t always effective – sometimes they’re plain flimsy. Replace them with locks or key-operated levers to help spruce up your safety.
You might also consider inserting laminated or tempered glass for a stronger hold.
Don’t neglect your back- or rear doors. Make sure all the frames are strong, the hinges are protected, the wood is not hollow, and, if your door has a mail slot, that someone can’t reach through it to unlock the door.
And if your front door doesn’t have a peephole or a deadbolt, rather install those to help make the door even more secure.
This is South Africa! All homes should have some form of security system, whether it’s a basic camera installation or a fully monitored smart system. Evaluate the needs for your area and choose a system you’re comfortable with.
The ever-popular basics include an alarm, motion sensors for the doors and windows, and smoke detectors.
Your neighbours will be the closest people to you in case of a home invasion. Thus, make an effort to meet them and form good relationships. If something fishy is happening in your area, a good neighbour is sure to call and inform you.
Collect all necessary info on your local police (i.e. where’s the nearest station), check for a neighbourhood watch program, and see what other resources your area has available to further help secure your house.
Dazzle those front- and back yards with some lighting. Use lights that come equipped with motion sensors for added protection. An intruder might be less inclined to target a house with spotlights.
We know that shrubs and bushes give your house a cosy look from the outside, but they also provide burglars with a handy place to hide. Trim down those trees and plants close to your home that could be used for cover and opt for smaller flowers instead.
