Taking a peek at a Johannesburg guesthouse

Today’s homify 360° discovery sneaks a peek at an AirBnB Guesthouse in the Beuccleach area of Johannesburg. These bedrooms and bathrooms recently underwent a stylish upgrade, courtesy of the experts over at SOJE INTERIOR, DESIGN AND DECOR PTY (LTD).
Whether you live in the Johannesburg area and are simply looking to indulge in a staycation, or you're heading to our beautiful city to enjoy the sights and sounds… staying in a guesthouse can actually be a very good option, for more than one reason. Firstly, often serving up better rates than hotels, these homes are located where locals actually live and provide more flexibility. You can cook your own meals if you feel like it and you can truly make yourself at home.
Let’s take a look!
Know what’s great about a neutral colour palette? How easy it is to amend the room in terms of new décor. Take this guest bedroom, for instance: see how cool and calm it looks because of how the whites enhance the blue hues. Now in winter, it will be so effortless to switch out the cool blues with warmer tones, like reds or oranges.
We always like it when an empty space gets a function, such as this little armchair that changed an empty corner into a comfy little sitting/reading nook.
The other guest bedroom opted for a sleeker look via its colour palette and décor. And just see how marvellous those earthy hues link up with the fresh greens of the scatter cushions and throw!
Let’s scope out some more images of this interior design project.