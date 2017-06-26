Your browser is out-of-date.

Taking a peek at a Johannesburg guesthouse

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Johannesburg AirBnB Guesthouse Bedrooms and Bathrooms revamp and upgrading, SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) BedroomAccessories & decoration Green
Today’s homify 360° discovery sneaks a peek at an AirBnB Guesthouse in the Beuccleach area of Johannesburg. These bedrooms and bathrooms recently underwent a stylish upgrade, courtesy of the experts over at SOJE INTERIOR, DESIGN AND DECOR PTY (LTD).

Whether you live in the Johannesburg area and are simply looking to indulge in a staycation, or you're heading to our beautiful city to enjoy the sights and sounds… staying in a guesthouse can actually be a very good option, for more than one reason. Firstly, often serving up better rates than hotels, these homes are located where locals actually live and provide more flexibility. You can cook your own meals if you feel like it and you can truly make yourself at home. 

Let’s take a look!

The guest bedroom

Guest bedroom in Blues SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) BedroomAccessories & decoration Blue
Guest bedroom in Blues

Know what’s great about a neutral colour palette? How easy it is to amend the room in terms of new décor. Take this guest bedroom, for instance: see how cool and calm it looks because of how the whites enhance the blue hues. Now in winter, it will be so effortless to switch out the cool blues with warmer tones, like reds or oranges.

A comfy spot

Adding furniture and cushions to the guest bedroom SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) BedroomSofas & chaise longue Blue
Adding furniture and cushions to the guest bedroom

We always like it when an empty space gets a function, such as this little armchair that changed an empty corner into a comfy little sitting/reading nook.

Another guest bedroom

Guest Bedroom in natural colours SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) BathroomDecoration Green
Guest Bedroom in natural colours

The other guest bedroom opted for a sleeker look via its colour palette and décor. And just see how marvellous those earthy hues link up with the fresh greens of the scatter cushions and throw!

Let’s scope out some more images of this interior design project.

Adding decor and blinds to the guest bathroom SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) BathroomDecoration Blue
Adding decor and blinds to the guest bathroom

Adding decor and blinds to the guest bathroom SOJE Interior, Design and Decor PTY (Ltd) BathroomDecoration Pink
Adding decor and blinds to the guest bathroom

We’re curious to know what you think of these designs...

