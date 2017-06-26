Taking a peek at a Johannesburg guesthouse

Today’s homify 360° discovery sneaks a peek at an AirBnB Guesthouse in the Beuccleach area of Johannesburg. These bedrooms and bathrooms recently underwent a stylish upgrade, courtesy of the experts over at SOJE INTERIOR, DESIGN AND DECOR PTY (LTD).

Whether you live in the Johannesburg area and are simply looking to indulge in a staycation, or you're heading to our beautiful city to enjoy the sights and sounds… staying in a guesthouse can actually be a very good option, for more than one reason. Firstly, often serving up better rates than hotels, these homes are located where locals actually live and provide more flexibility. You can cook your own meals if you feel like it and you can truly make yourself at home.

Let’s take a look!