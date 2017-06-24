Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 stunning South African kitchen designs

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Have you given any thought to what would make your kitchen perfect? From the colour scheme and detail, to the layout, style and design. In this homify feature, we look at 9 sensational kitchens that are proudly South African. They include fascinating detail, chic colours, brilliant illumination and even a touch of the eclectic and luxurious.

1. Island

Ilkley Road, Ininside Ininside Modern kitchen
Ininside

Ilkley Road

Ininside
Ininside
Ininside

The neutral colour scheme, simple lighting and layout of this kitchen is a great choice for a modern home. A large kitchen island works as both extra storage and working space.

2. Combination of colour

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

House Serfontein

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

Neutral wooden cabinets and all-white counters are a great modern, minimalist option for your kitchen. It instantly looks neater and tidier too.

3. Shabby chic

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Kitchen
Gallagher Lourens Architects

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

Go for a shabby chic kitchen with a stylish rustic bench and cute colour combination.

4. Luxurious

Ebotse Estate, Tru Interiors Tru Interiors Kitchen
Tru Interiors

Ebotse Estate

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

There's something about chandeliers that makes any space look and feel a lot more luxurious. This kitchen will be amazing for a homeowner who enjoys the finer details in life.

5. Bright and white

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern kitchen
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

If a more spacious looking kitchen is what you're after, then an all-white design is a superb choice. It's sleek, elegant and attractive from all angles too.

6. Ultra modern

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

So your home is the epitome of futuristic and modern? Well, this ultra-sophisticated kitchen may just be the perfect element to complete the decor with minimalism in mind. Alternatively black and white ensures that this space will remain trendy for years to come.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Hanging lights

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Modern kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

Hang some lights above your dining area and workspace so you can always see what you're cooking or eating.

8. Simple

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

House Serfontein

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

An open plan kitchen doesn't need to be over the top, opt for simple decor and pretty detail instead.

9. Rustic element

House Gover, Environment Response Architecture Environment Response Architecture Kitchen
Environment Response Architecture

House Gover

Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture
Environment Response Architecture

The final kitchen we visit is absolutely eye catching and rustic, from it's rich terracotta tones, to the textured brick and wood. The romantic lighting just completes the kitchen in gorgeous attractive charm. Have a look at these 9 tips for sorting out the mess in the kitchen

New this week: 6 fresh South African bathrooms
Which of these kitchens will suit your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks