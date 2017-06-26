7 gorgeous South African decks

When it comes to outdoor entertaining, South Africans really know what they’re doing, and not only because we have such impressive natural scenery throughout our country – our weather and climate are also some of the best, which means regular occasions and opportunities to assemble the gang for a get-together outside!
Thus, with outdoor socialising in mind, let’s take a look at 7 fabulous wooden decks located right here in South Africa – perhaps these will inspire you to style up your outdoor spaces (garden, terrace, porch etc.) back home?
Wood is truly a versatile material, not only in terms of colour, but also style and appearance. Don’t you just love the light, honey-hued look of this timber deck that translates into the railings?
Something in a warmer/darker tone, perhaps? And this one even comes with built-in benches!
A fire-pit, garden, plus outdoor seating with coloured cushions? We just can’t imagine a better-looking outdoor spot for some relaxing and/or socialising.
Of course if your spacious decking comes hand in hand with a breathtaking view, then you’ve really made it!
We all know that decent maintenance is important to keep your deck looking clean, shiny and good as new, as this outdoor dining space’s floor testifies (visually, at least).
On the other hand, a rough and weathered look can also look quite stylish.
What a picture-perfect setting! We’ll take our drinks out on the patio overlooking this immaculate landscape, thank you!
So, you have a wooden deck – now what? See these 9 Fabulous and Super Smart Terrace Ideas for some style inspiration.