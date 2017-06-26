7 gorgeous South African decks

When it comes to outdoor entertaining, South Africans really know what they’re doing, and not only because we have such impressive natural scenery throughout our country – our weather and climate are also some of the best, which means regular occasions and opportunities to assemble the gang for a get-together outside!

Thus, with outdoor socialising in mind, let’s take a look at 7 fabulous wooden decks located right here in South Africa – perhaps these will inspire you to style up your outdoor spaces (garden, terrace, porch etc.) back home?