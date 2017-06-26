Your browser is out-of-date.

7 gorgeous South African decks

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
When it comes to outdoor entertaining, South Africans really know what they’re doing, and not only because we have such impressive natural scenery throughout our country – our weather and climate are also some of the best, which means regular occasions and opportunities to assemble the gang for a get-together outside! 

Thus, with outdoor socialising in mind, let’s take a look at 7 fabulous wooden decks located right here in South Africa – perhaps these will inspire you to style up your outdoor spaces (garden, terrace, porch etc.) back home?

Deck no. 1

Beautiful Decking
Carpenters Johannesburg

Beautiful Decking

Carpenters Johannesburg
Carpenters Johannesburg
Carpenters Johannesburg

Wood is truly a versatile material, not only in terms of colour, but also style and appearance. Don’t you just love the light, honey-hued look of this timber deck that translates into the railings?

Deck no. 2

Deck Installation
Pretoria Carpenter

Deck Installation

Pretoria Carpenter
Pretoria Carpenter
Pretoria Carpenter

Something in a warmer/darker tone, perhaps? And this one even comes with built-in benches!

Deck no. 3

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

A fire-pit, garden, plus outdoor seating with coloured cushions? We just can’t imagine a better-looking outdoor spot for some relaxing and/or socialising.

Deck no. 4

House Meuller, Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Meuller

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

Of course if your spacious decking comes hand in hand with a breathtaking view, then you’ve really made it!

Deck no. 5

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

We all know that decent maintenance is important to keep your deck looking clean, shiny and good as new, as this outdoor dining space’s floor testifies (visually, at least).

Deck no. 6

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

On the other hand, a rough and weathered look can also look quite stylish.

Deck no. 7

African dream, House of Decor
House of Decor

African dream

House of Decor
House of Decor
House of Decor

What a picture-perfect setting! We’ll take our drinks out on the patio overlooking this immaculate landscape, thank you!

So, you have a wooden deck – now what? See these 9 Fabulous and Super Smart Terrace Ideas for some style inspiration.

We’re dying to know which deck is your favourite!

