A Cape Town home with a special touch

Fancy living in an up-class modern house near the sea? Who doesn’t? That’s the question we asked ourselves when picking out today’s homify 360° highlight.
Professional CGI company MODO from Durbanville brings us our newest discovery, which is the architectural visualisation of a conceptual residential dwelling in Yzerfontein, Cape Town.
Let’s take a look.
Quite the unique look on the outside, don’t you think? Built in the modern-meets-industrial design, the house flaunts a charming curved look, while timber panels adorn various touches from the window frames to the gabled roof and garage door.
Of course if you’re going to be living by the seaside, you’re going to want to take advantage of the view and fresh sea-breeze air, which is why these sliding doors are the perfect touches to blur the lines between indoor rooms and outdoor spaces.
Don’t you just love the exceptional look of the industrial furniture and décor? Especially those “raw-looking” stools made from wood and iron.
Although we are not privy to any more images of this particular project, we do have some other images of MODO’s other designs – let’s take a look!
Ocean, beach, landscape or mountains, that view streaming through the glass doors (that open up onto a terrace outside) is simply mesmerizing! And as you can see, this living room’s design is more of a modern style than industrial, even though timber still plays a big part in terms of furniture and décor items.
For the bedroom, this design also features quite the stunning look – a style that we would put somewhere between ‘modern’ and ‘rustic’. Plus any room that sports such a fabulous corner window gets our vote of approval!
For something bigger (and sleeker), feast your eyes on The lovable Johannesburg house.