New this week: 8 South African kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve, Karel Keuler Architects
What are your kitchen must-haves? Is it a sensational colour scheme, vibrant lighting, spacious design or even some quirky charm? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 8 kitchens that are absolutely stylish, yet proudly South African. You don't need to be afraid of including your favourite colours and features to make your kitchen a safe space filled with character. Let's see how this article can inspire your kitchen upgrade.

1. Country style

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

A kitchen with a country loving vibe is the perfect choice for a modern homeowner who enjoys a bit of rustic detail.

2. Well planned

House Serfontein, Muse Architects
Muse Architects

House Serfontein

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

It's important to plan your kitchen appropriately especially if space is limited.

3. Be daring

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern kitchen
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

This lovely kitchen is absolutely welcoming and somewhat open planned in design, but it has an industrial design, essential for a spacious home.

4. L-shape

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

The colour scheme of this L-shape kitchen will maximise storage while including an informal dining area for those quick meals too.

5. Table it

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A wooden table in a kitchen can help with extra workspace for those cupcake baking sessions for the school bake sale and acts as extra seating for those morning meals with the family.

6. Colours

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

Cream and navy blue may not be the first choice for kitchen colour decor, but it's definitely a fashionable design choice for a growing modern family.

7. Eclectic charm

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Eclectic and quirky details in a kitchen may not be the ideal choice for many homeowners, but if you're one that likes to be different and make a statement, then moustaches as handles are just awesome.

8. Simple and trendy

Alterations to existing residence-Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Alterations to existing residence-Bedfordview

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

A simple kitchen with neutral colours and trendy design can last a good couple of years, so try not to be too fashion forward in the process. If you're still in need of kitchen decor tips and tricks, then have a look at 13 ideas for kitchen tiles and walls

Home improvement: how to build a deck in 3-steps
Which kitchen decor idea do you love most?

