New this week: 8 South African kitchens

What are your kitchen must-haves? Is it a sensational colour scheme, vibrant lighting, spacious design or even some quirky charm? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 8 kitchens that are absolutely stylish, yet proudly South African. You don't need to be afraid of including your favourite colours and features to make your kitchen a safe space filled with character. Let's see how this article can inspire your kitchen upgrade.
A kitchen with a country loving vibe is the perfect choice for a modern homeowner who enjoys a bit of rustic detail.
It's important to plan your kitchen appropriately especially if space is limited.
This lovely kitchen is absolutely welcoming and somewhat open planned in design, but it has an industrial design, essential for a spacious home.
The colour scheme of this L-shape kitchen will maximise storage while including an informal dining area for those quick meals too.
A wooden table in a kitchen can help with extra workspace for those cupcake baking sessions for the school bake sale and acts as extra seating for those morning meals with the family.
Cream and navy blue may not be the first choice for kitchen colour decor, but it's definitely a fashionable design choice for a growing modern family.
Eclectic and quirky details in a kitchen may not be the ideal choice for many homeowners, but if you're one that likes to be different and make a statement, then moustaches as handles are just awesome.
A simple kitchen with neutral colours and trendy design can last a good couple of years, so try not to be too fashion forward in the process.