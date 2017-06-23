Your browser is out-of-date.

New this week: 6 fresh South African bathrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
The bathroom is a place of comfort, elegance and relaxation, and a South African bathroom is fresh, revitalising and fascinating too. In this homify feature, we look at 6 bathrooms, each brilliant, captivating and ultimately chic and attractive. But, what do you consider your bathroom needs to be? Colours, style and design… let's take a look for inspiration.

1. A bit of rustic

Bathroom Natalie Bulwer Interiors Classic style bathroom White bathroom floor,bathroom furniture,tile pattern,freestanding bathtub
A bathtub is an awesome way to relax and unwind after a long day at work, so consider this rustic bathroom as a brilliant decor option for your modern home. The rustic tiled floor, details and accessories are chic and fascinating too, while the colour scheme is easy on the eye.

2. Fresh flowers

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
It's amazing what fresh flowers can do to enhance any space, but its best to look for flowers that are resistant to humidity too. The glistening mosaic tiles and lovely illumination creates an ultra-modern detail and design, perfect for a trendy homeowner.

3. Transparent shower

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
A large and inviting shower awaits you. It's decorated in neutral hues with industrial elements for a contemporary design.

4. All-white

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
Keep your bathroom sophisticated with an all-white colour scheme and modern fixtures and fittings, everything in this bathroom is meticulously planned from the design to the layout. And we wouldn't want it any other way!

5. Funky features

House Pautz homify Modern bathroom Concrete Grey modern bathtub,freestanding bathtub,bathroom furniture,small bathroom,bathroom floor,bathroom floor
A bathroom with this much eclectic charm and elegant detail is pretty hard to come by, but it's great to be creative and daring. Choose exposed concretes, darker hues, textured materials and perhaps even a persian rug or two for that absoluetly eye-catching effect.

6. Luxurious

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
Our final bathroom features magnificent mirrors, luxurious lighting and romantic elements. It's spacious, welcoming and gorgeous, the perfect option for a master bedroom. The bathroom even has a rain shower for those days when a spa treatment is necessary.

Woodworking: how to improve your home with wood
Which bathroom idea do you prefer most?

