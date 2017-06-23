New this week: 6 fresh South African bathrooms

The bathroom is a place of comfort, elegance and relaxation, and a South African bathroom is fresh, revitalising and fascinating too. In this homify feature, we look at 6 bathrooms, each brilliant, captivating and ultimately chic and attractive. But, what do you consider your bathroom needs to be? Colours, style and design… let's take a look for inspiration.
A bathtub is an awesome way to relax and unwind after a long day at work, so consider this rustic bathroom as a brilliant decor option for your modern home. The rustic tiled floor, details and accessories are chic and fascinating too, while the colour scheme is easy on the eye.
It's amazing what fresh flowers can do to enhance any space, but its best to look for flowers that are resistant to humidity too. The glistening mosaic tiles and lovely illumination creates an ultra-modern detail and design, perfect for a trendy homeowner.
A large and inviting shower awaits you. It's decorated in neutral hues with industrial elements for a contemporary design.
Keep your bathroom sophisticated with an all-white colour scheme and modern fixtures and fittings, everything in this bathroom is meticulously planned from the design to the layout. And we wouldn't want it any other way!
A bathroom with this much eclectic charm and elegant detail is pretty hard to come by, but it's great to be creative and daring. Choose exposed concretes, darker hues, textured materials and perhaps even a persian rug or two for that absoluetly eye-catching effect.
Our final bathroom features magnificent mirrors, luxurious lighting and romantic elements. It's spacious, welcoming and gorgeous, the perfect option for a master bedroom. The bathroom even has a rain shower for those days when a spa treatment is necessary. Have a look at this feature, Bathroom on a budget: 6 smart, low cost ideas