7 outdoor storage ideas you probably haven't thought of

Atelier Belge Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Outdoor storage doesn't need to be bulky and unattractive, especially if space is limited in your garden or terrace. The team at homify have looked at 7 essential organisation and storage ideas that will ensure your home remains neat and tidy inside out. Storage is vital for a garden or any shape or size, so let's see which tips and tricks will work for your home space.

1. Cycle story

Bicycle storage TreeSaurus Garages & sheds
You don't need to trip over the bicycles anymore, a handy storage unit that it fit for bikes of any size will keep them clean and intact, while ensuring they're out of sight too.

2. Easy access

Domestic Garden Room , Modular105.co.uk Study/office
Keep your bottles safe and secure, while being easily accessible too. You don't want to run inside every time during that house party just to get another bottle of your favourite drink.

3. For the grill

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq wood-fired oven Modern Garden
There's nothing more annoying than having to look for your braai items every weekend. Lock them away next to your grill and they will always be perfectly accessible.

4. Birdcage turned flower holder

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Garden Plants & flowers
Since your parakeet is no more, convert that old birdcage into a fantastic hanging flower arrangement.

5. Against the walls

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patios
The walls of your small garden can be used to create storage for pot plants or even a simple outdoor dining area. This long alley may be narrow, but it's personality packs a punch.

6. Hang it

Atelier Belge Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Another use of walls is for hanging storage. Your gardening equipment will be clutter free and at hand throughout the day, or add some planters to finish off that garden feature, while you're at it.

7. Under the chairs

Una terrazza tutta da vivere, Studio Architettura del Paesaggio Giardini Giordani di Luigina Giordani Flat roof
One of the most popular outdoor storage has to be the seating option, wooden storage boxes with some comfortable cushions are ideal for a small terrace. How about these 7 ways to create a garden your neighbours will be jealous of?

How do you keep your garden organised?

