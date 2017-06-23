7 outdoor storage ideas you probably haven't thought of

Outdoor storage doesn't need to be bulky and unattractive, especially if space is limited in your garden or terrace. The team at homify have looked at 7 essential organisation and storage ideas that will ensure your home remains neat and tidy inside out. Storage is vital for a garden or any shape or size, so let's see which tips and tricks will work for your home space.
You don't need to trip over the bicycles anymore, a handy storage unit that it fit for bikes of any size will keep them clean and intact, while ensuring they're out of sight too.
Keep your bottles safe and secure, while being easily accessible too. You don't want to run inside every time during that house party just to get another bottle of your favourite drink.
There's nothing more annoying than having to look for your braai items every weekend. Lock them away next to your grill and they will always be perfectly accessible.
Since your parakeet is no more, convert that old birdcage into a fantastic hanging flower arrangement.
The walls of your small garden can be used to create storage for pot plants or even a simple outdoor dining area. This long alley may be narrow, but it's personality packs a punch.
Another use of walls is for hanging storage. Your gardening equipment will be clutter free and at hand throughout the day, or add some planters to finish off that garden feature, while you're at it.
One of the most popular outdoor storage has to be the seating option, wooden storage boxes with some comfortable cushions are ideal for a small terrace.