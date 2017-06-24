The picture-perfect Cape Town home

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from MODO, a CGI company based in Durbanville, Cape Town. The project? Designs for a residential property in the Constantia area of Cape Town's sought-after Southern Suburbs.
On the outside, this family home flaunts quite the cute design that resembles a dollhouse, but wait until you see the fabulous interiors…
What is not to love about this design (and we don’t just mean the house itself)? See how every little detail perfectly complements the next: the brick-clad driveway; the flowerbeds; the white picket fence; the monochrome colour scheme of the house; the shaded terrace; the pitched roofing etc.
Although the interiors also enjoy a light and neutral look, some vibrant tones have been added via the décor (those turquoise scatter cushions are the ideal touch – and just think how easy it is to change them up with, say, warmer colours when the season starts changing!).
But out favourite piece here definitely has to be those wall niches that allow for firewood storage – thanks to the added texture and pattern, they become sublime décor pieces.
Doesn’t this bathroom look like something straight out of a storybook – or, at the very least, an upscale design magazine?
The shutter design surrounding the bathtub not only serves to add privacy, for it also enhances the room’s character. Plus, any bathroom with double sink designs and backlit lighting gets our vote of approval!
Let’s take a look at more designs for other projects created by these experts.
Since we’re in The Mother City, we might as well have a look at The Cape Town beauty with a secret.