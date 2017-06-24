13 smart, multi-functional furniture ideas

Nobody ever said that your furniture couldn’t be cute and clever. After all, when your aim is to dazzle your guests (and make them perhaps just a wee bit jealous, too), don’t you want to opt for furniture that can pull double duty?

That’s the topic of today’s conversation here on homify: unique furniture pieces that can be used for more than one action like, say, a sofa in the living room that can work for both seating and storage.

Have a look…