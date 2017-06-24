Your browser is out-of-date.

13 smart, multi-functional furniture ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Greene Street Loft, Slade Architecture Slade Architecture Industrial style bedroom
Nobody ever said that your furniture couldn’t be cute and clever. After all, when your aim is to dazzle your guests (and make them perhaps just a wee bit jealous, too), don’t you want to opt for furniture that can pull double duty?

That’s the topic of today’s conversation here on homify: unique furniture pieces that can be used for more than one action like, say, a sofa in the living room that can work for both seating and storage.

Have a look…

1. This timber storage design can also work as a bench and/or table.

Garden storage wayne maxwell Modern Garden
wayne maxwell

Garden storage

wayne maxwell
wayne maxwell
wayne maxwell

2. A bed that’s also a sofa that helps out with storage? A real space-saver!

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Main space

homify
homify
homify

3. We’re always game for a coffee table that lets you hide things out of sight.

Linea Reciclato, Semillero Muebles Semillero Muebles Living roomSide tables & trays
Semillero Muebles

Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles
Semillero Muebles

4. How cool is this headboard-turned-floating-shelf design?

Greene Street Loft, Slade Architecture Slade Architecture Industrial style bedroom
Slade Architecture

Greene Street Loft

Slade Architecture
Slade Architecture
Slade Architecture

5. This wall-mounted cupboard is also a folding table to conjure up a little working corner wherever you please.

office in a box, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeCupboards & shelving
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

6. Now this is a desk-with-drawers design we can fall in love with!

Escritorio H1, PUNCH TAD PUNCH TAD Study/officeDesks MDF Grey
PUNCH TAD

PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD

7. Who knew a sleek cupboard could turn into an entire kitchen?

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

8. A genius turned this seating bench into a dressing table.

Entrée fonctionnelle et esthétique, MAAD Architectes MAAD Architectes Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
MAAD Architectes

MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes
MAAD Architectes

9. See how this kitchen island also features a built-in freezer – how convenient!

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

10. A dining table with a cutlery drawer inside – how multi-functional can you get?

Mesas de cocina extensibles, Furnet Furnet KitchenTables & chairs
Furnet

Furnet
Furnet
Furnet

11. There seems to be no limit as to what fold-out tables can achieve these days.

Muebles sobre diseño, Weld Weld Living roomSide tables & trays
Weld

Weld
Weld
Weld

12. A bookshelf and working desk in one!

Sala estudio Diciembre 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior Study/officeDesks
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

13. How perfect is this multi-functional design for the children’s room?

Muebles Infantiles, KiKi Diseño y Decoración KiKi Diseño y Decoración Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

Next up to inspire you: 13 DIY projects you can do yourself (but should probably get help).

Which of these furniture ideas do you need for your home?

