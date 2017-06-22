Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 South African bedroom designs for your inspiration

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Bedroom Interiors, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

South African bedrooms are colourful, chic and filled with natural light. So, if you're looking for ideas to upgrade your space in chic and elegant style, then this homify feature is a must-read. Our 17 elegant and attractive bedrooms will inspire you with detail, modernity and character. It may be time to rethink your boring bedroom and go for something dramatic instead.

1. Lush

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern style bedroom
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

A comfortable bed with an interesting colour scheme and textured headboard is an awesome choice, while views of the landscape add a fascinating element too.

2. Cushions

Cottage Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Cottage,bedroom,scatter cushions
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Cottage

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Scatter cushions instantly enhance a simple colour scheme for something different and dynamic.

3. Dressing it

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

A dressing table is an essential for storage anything from makeup to jewellery.

4. Bedside

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern style bedroom
House of Gargoyle

Apex Building—Penthouse

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

Bedside tables will come in handy for your favourite books and midnight snacks.

5. Photo frames

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Include your favourite family moments in some fun photo frames and decorate a wall in the bedroom.

6. Lamps

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

A lampshade on either side of the bed is an essential to a more stylish bedroom, these lamps are suspended from the ceiling and add a chic decor element.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Artistic

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

If you consider yourself somewhat of a creative, then paint your own piece of art and hang it in your bedroom for a personalised touch.

8. Wooden

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern style bedroom
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Wood panelled walls and floors are perfect for a sophisticated and stylish bedroom.

9. Foot of the bed

Bedroom1 Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern style bedroom bedroom
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Bedroom1

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Do you need a place to put your shoes on without making your bed untidy again? Then a simple storage ottoman at the edge of the bed will add much needed organisation and charm.

10. Views

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

A sensational view of the sea may be the ultimate refreshing way to get your day started.

11. Neutrals

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A neutral colour scheme with shades of grey, cream and beige are cosy and comforting too.

12. For symmetry

Classic Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Classic Bedroom Interior

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

A symmetrical bedroom design will make a small sleeping quarter look modern and uncluttered.

13. Spacious

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Covet Design

Apartment Robertson—Pembroke

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

Your spacious bedroom doesn't need to be filled with stuff to look fancy.

14. Rustic

Main Bedroom homify Country style bedroom
homify

Main Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

Or go with a rustic design for a relaxing effect.

15. Marine inspired

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom Duck egg color scheme Main bedrooms
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

The sea green colours of this bedroom would be great for a home at the beach.

16. Padded

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

morningside apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

You can't go wrong with a padded headboard and layers of comfortable blankets, especially in winter.

17. Quaint and minimalist

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style bedroom
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

If space is a problem, then opt for the minimalist in everything from colour to furniture. Have a look at these 13 ways to make your bedroom perfect for you

​How to heat up an outdoor space and stay warm
Which bedroom idea suits your home best?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks