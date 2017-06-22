17 South African bedroom designs for your inspiration

South African bedrooms are colourful, chic and filled with natural light. So, if you're looking for ideas to upgrade your space in chic and elegant style, then this homify feature is a must-read. Our 17 elegant and attractive bedrooms will inspire you with detail, modernity and character. It may be time to rethink your boring bedroom and go for something dramatic instead.
A comfortable bed with an interesting colour scheme and textured headboard is an awesome choice, while views of the landscape add a fascinating element too.
Scatter cushions instantly enhance a simple colour scheme for something different and dynamic.
A dressing table is an essential for storage anything from makeup to jewellery.
Bedside tables will come in handy for your favourite books and midnight snacks.
Include your favourite family moments in some fun photo frames and decorate a wall in the bedroom.
A lampshade on either side of the bed is an essential to a more stylish bedroom, these lamps are suspended from the ceiling and add a chic decor element.
If you consider yourself somewhat of a creative, then paint your own piece of art and hang it in your bedroom for a personalised touch.
Wood panelled walls and floors are perfect for a sophisticated and stylish bedroom.
Do you need a place to put your shoes on without making your bed untidy again? Then a simple storage ottoman at the edge of the bed will add much needed organisation and charm.
A sensational view of the sea may be the ultimate refreshing way to get your day started.
A neutral colour scheme with shades of grey, cream and beige are cosy and comforting too.
A symmetrical bedroom design will make a small sleeping quarter look modern and uncluttered.
Your spacious bedroom doesn't need to be filled with stuff to look fancy.
The sea green colours of this bedroom would be great for a home at the beach.
You can't go wrong with a padded headboard and layers of comfortable blankets, especially in winter.
If space is a problem, then opt for the minimalist in everything from colour to furniture. Have a look at these 13 ways to make your bedroom perfect for you