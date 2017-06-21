Your browser is out-of-date.

13 creative and practical bedroom ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Ebotse Estate, Tru Interiors Tru Interiors Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Think about what are the ideal features in your bedroom, from colour scheme to style, furniture and storage to accessories. Now, do you have any of those decor aspects in your bedroom? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 13 creative yet practical bedroom ideas that are sure to add that cosy atmosphere and whimsy to your sleeping quarters again. Let's take a look at these creative ideas for inspiration.

1. Cabin style

La Genzianella Alpine Chic Hotel, BEARprogetti BEARprogetti Commercial spaces Hotels
BEARprogetti

BEARprogetti
BEARprogetti
BEARprogetti

A bedroom such as this is ideal for a large family with limited bedrooms, or if your home is the designated space for sleepovers, bunk beds are an awesome choice.

2. Cushions

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Scatter cushions are great for that luxurious, hotel ambiance in the modern bedroom.

2. Artistic

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

A pretty piece of art can be a statement element in the bedroom too.

3. Greyscale

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Saffraan Ave

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

For some the colour grey may be the last choice for decor in their home, but here we see just what a chic difference it can make to bedroom detail.

4. Sophisticated

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

If you prefer ultimate sophistication and sleek design, then a black bedroom could be perfect for you. It's contemporary and courageous, while a sensational view and natural light adds to the designer experience.

5. Wallpaper

Grey-scale Luxury Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Grey-scale Luxury

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Decorate a focal wall of the bedroom with wallpaper and you'll definitely have that rustic atmosphere.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Hardwood floor

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Covet Design

Apartment Robertson—Pembroke

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

Hardwood flooring in the bedroom is warm, welcoming and easy to clean. It's also an awesome option for both a rustic and modern style home.

7. Minimalist

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style bedroom
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

An apartment in a modern complex probably doesn't have much space, so go for the less is more approach to decor and add minimalist pedestals and bed side lamps.

8. Fireplace

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Modern style bedroom
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

RESIDENCE 1111

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

If you're lucky then a fantastic fireplace in the bedroom is certainly a fantastic way to get warm this winter.

10. Romantic

Guest Bedroom Tru Interiors Classic style bedroom
Tru Interiors

Guest Bedroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Neutral caramel tones, beautiful illumination, ceiling to floor curtains, and mirrored bedside tables are the epitome of romantic charm.

11. Lighter and pastel

Guest bedroom 1 Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern style bedroom Metallic/Silver Guest bedroom,Headboard,American Shutters,Bedroom,Soft grey,Lounge in bedroom
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Guest bedroom 1

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Create a bedroom that is relaxing at any time of the day with this pastel inspired and light loving design.

12. The throw

Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Bedroom Interior

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

A throw at the edge of the bed is another fascinating textured feature for the bedroom, and this one compliments the colour scheme and detail wonderfully.

13. Storage and stripes

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bedroom White
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

A large storage ottoman at the edge of your bed means less clutter in your cupboard. So stow away all those bed linens and extra pillows you don't use often here and opt for a stripey rug to create an illusion of a larger looking bedroom. How about these 13 ways to make your bedroom perfect for you?

​The show-stopping house in Johannesburg
Which bedroom idea do you like most?

