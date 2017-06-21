13 creative and practical bedroom ideas

Think about what are the ideal features in your bedroom, from colour scheme to style, furniture and storage to accessories. Now, do you have any of those decor aspects in your bedroom? Well, in this homify feature, we look at 13 creative yet practical bedroom ideas that are sure to add that cosy atmosphere and whimsy to your sleeping quarters again. Let's take a look at these creative ideas for inspiration.
A bedroom such as this is ideal for a large family with limited bedrooms, or if your home is the designated space for sleepovers, bunk beds are an awesome choice.
Scatter cushions are great for that luxurious, hotel ambiance in the modern bedroom.
A pretty piece of art can be a statement element in the bedroom too.
For some the colour grey may be the last choice for decor in their home, but here we see just what a chic difference it can make to bedroom detail.
If you prefer ultimate sophistication and sleek design, then a black bedroom could be perfect for you. It's contemporary and courageous, while a sensational view and natural light adds to the designer experience.
Decorate a focal wall of the bedroom with wallpaper and you'll definitely have that rustic atmosphere.
Hardwood flooring in the bedroom is warm, welcoming and easy to clean. It's also an awesome option for both a rustic and modern style home.
An apartment in a modern complex probably doesn't have much space, so go for the less is more approach to decor and add minimalist pedestals and bed side lamps.
If you're lucky then a fantastic fireplace in the bedroom is certainly a fantastic way to get warm this winter.
Neutral caramel tones, beautiful illumination, ceiling to floor curtains, and mirrored bedside tables are the epitome of romantic charm.
Create a bedroom that is relaxing at any time of the day with this pastel inspired and light loving design.
A throw at the edge of the bed is another fascinating textured feature for the bedroom, and this one compliments the colour scheme and detail wonderfully.
A large storage ottoman at the edge of your bed means less clutter in your cupboard. So stow away all those bed linens and extra pillows you don't use often here and opt for a stripey rug to create an illusion of a larger looking bedroom. How about these 13 ways to make your bedroom perfect for you?