11 examples of smart storage ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Smart storage can enhance tidiness and organisation in any room of the house, whether it be an extra cupboard, hidden storage box or even some cute rails and racks, our team have you covered. This homify feature will help you with 11 tips and tricks to add some simple yet easy storage ideas throughout your living space, from the kitchen to the bedroom. Let's take a look!

1. Up high

Bespoke Kitchen storage Purdom's Bespoke Furniture KitchenStorage Wood Grey kitchen,bespoke,storage,overhead storage,fitted kitchen
Use those high cupboards in your kitchen to store the items you don't need every day. Think fancy crockery and dessert bowls or perhaps glass jugs for the summer.

2. Groceries

Kitchen Storage and Organizers Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves
Include some fantastic shelves inside your kitchen for that mini-pantry and you'll always have space for those groceries.

3. Under the stairs

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
The cupboard under the stairs is the perfect spot for winter clothing, jackets and the odd umbrella. Allowing you to keep warm and dry regardless of the season.

4. Shelving

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The space under the stairs could just be the ideal spot to store your towels, bed linens, extra blankets and pillows. Add some doors for that sleek and contemporary look without the clutter.

5. Mirror mirror

Ray Waschtisch, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers BathroomSinks
Keep your personal items private in your minimalist bathroom with a hidden cabinet behind the mirror.

6. Under the sink

Casa em Braga, CASA MARQUES INTERIORES CASA MARQUES INTERIORES BathroomBathtubs & showers Ceramic Brown
The counter space in a large bathroom is great for towels and extra toiletries too.

7. Books

Projects, Fifty Fifty Furniture Fifty Fifty Furniture Living roomShelves
Ensure that your books remain neat, tidy and under control with fascinating shelves, include some lovely lighting beneath the shelves for an ultra-modern effect.

8. Beneath the bed

English Rose Seafoam Divan Bed Little Lucy Willow Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
A bed with some storage built into the base is ideal for those winter sheets that you never know what to do with during summer.

9. Chest of drawers and pedestals

Oakland 4ft 6 Double Bed The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom
Match your chest of drawers to your pedestal and bed for a rustic bedroom that has place for everything.

10. Closet

Schiebetüren / Raumteiler, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH Windows & doors Doors
How about a gorgeous walk-in closet to get your bedroom in ship shape?

11. Shoes

Flur Ideen aus Paletten Holz, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt HouseholdStorage Wood
Or some custom made shoe shelves so your precious heels remain in store bought condition. You may need to think about these 9 ways to stop burglars from getting into your home

DIY: how to build your own home (and not break the bank!)
How do you store your items in style?

