11 examples of smart storage ideas

Smart storage can enhance tidiness and organisation in any room of the house, whether it be an extra cupboard, hidden storage box or even some cute rails and racks, our team have you covered. This homify feature will help you with 11 tips and tricks to add some simple yet easy storage ideas throughout your living space, from the kitchen to the bedroom. Let's take a look!
Use those high cupboards in your kitchen to store the items you don't need every day. Think fancy crockery and dessert bowls or perhaps glass jugs for the summer.
Include some fantastic shelves inside your kitchen for that mini-pantry and you'll always have space for those groceries.
The cupboard under the stairs is the perfect spot for winter clothing, jackets and the odd umbrella. Allowing you to keep warm and dry regardless of the season.
The space under the stairs could just be the ideal spot to store your towels, bed linens, extra blankets and pillows. Add some doors for that sleek and contemporary look without the clutter.
Keep your personal items private in your minimalist bathroom with a hidden cabinet behind the mirror.
The counter space in a large bathroom is great for towels and extra toiletries too.
Ensure that your books remain neat, tidy and under control with fascinating shelves, include some lovely lighting beneath the shelves for an ultra-modern effect.
A bed with some storage built into the base is ideal for those winter sheets that you never know what to do with during summer.
Match your chest of drawers to your pedestal and bed for a rustic bedroom that has place for everything.
How about a gorgeous walk-in closet to get your bedroom in ship shape?
Or some custom made shoe shelves so your precious heels remain in store bought condition. You may need to think about these 9 ways to stop burglars from getting into your home