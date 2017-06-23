Your browser is out-of-date.

The Johannesburg house that's almost too nice

Johannes van Graan
Certain residents are just lucky – due to architects, interior designers, materials, styles and a bunch of other crucial elements, they get to live in houses that make it seem as if they are permanently on holiday!

Not sure what we mean? Today’s homify 360° is such an example. Courtesy of Gelding Construction Company (Pty) Ltd, this private residence in Midrand (which sports an area layout of 1708 m²) just beckons us to throw all deadlines out the window and sign up for some R&R – scroll down to see if you agree with us!

Hello, gorgeous!

How splendid is this design? And when was the last time you saw such a sleek and stylish garage

Doesn’t this stylish porch, and the balcony above, make you want to kick back with a cocktail and catch up on some rest and relaxation?

The backyard paradise

The rear side of the house is also firmly committed to some eye-catching style, as well as relaxing and socialising, as evidenced by that magnificent pool and outdoor terrace. And just see how the various building materials (wooden panels, glass balustrades, grey-hued roof tiles etc.) add some visual detail to the façade.

Front cover

You know you hit the style jackpot when your house gets to be on the cover of a well-known architectural/interior design magazine! Concrete proof that this sleek residence is a stylish cut above the rest!

More dream styles coming up… see: The family home with a beautiful interior.

Share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

