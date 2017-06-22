​How to heat up an outdoor space and stay warm

Summer’s definitely left us (for now, at least), and one of the things that was also quite hard to say goodbye to was outdoor entertaining.

But hang on: we’ve stumbled upon a few tips and tricks to keep that outdoor socialising going. And although we don’t recommend you take that get-together to the beach for the next few months, these tips will very well help to warm up your outdoor patio, terrace, porch or wooden deck so you can socialise (and relax) with friends without risking frostbite!