​How to heat up an outdoor space and stay warm

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
Summer’s definitely left us (for now, at least), and one of the things that was also quite hard to say goodbye to was outdoor entertaining.

But hang on: we’ve stumbled upon a few tips and tricks to keep that outdoor socialising going. And although we don’t recommend you take that get-together to the beach for the next few months, these tips will very well help to warm up your outdoor patio, terrace, porch or wooden deck so you can socialise (and relax) with friends without risking frostbite!

1. Set the mood

If a fireplace is too large an investment (or there’s not enough space), then opt for small, portable candles that will not only provide warm lighting, but will also create a welcoming atmosphere.

2. Build a fireplace

On the other hand, should space and budget not be issues, we say go with an outdoor fireplace or fire pit!

3. Do some drapes

Adding patio curtains or roll-up bamboo shades to your covered patio will definitely help seal in the heat. They’ll also help block the wind and add more privacy.

4. A warm underfoot sensation

While underfloor heating is associated more with indoors, it is gaining popularity with outdoor surfaces as well. Just make sure you contact a professional for this job!

5. Patio lamps

These are star options for restaurants’ outdoor patios: portable patio heaters are tall, don’t take up too much room and are usually fuelled by propane. One patio lamp can easily heat up an area of 1.3 to 2.3 m².

6. Outdoor rugs and blankets

Yes, an outdoor rug might not provide the same amount of heat as a fire pit, but it will help make your patio cosier. Throw in a snug blanket and some plush pillows!

7. Serve hot drinks

For the plummeting temperatures, we recommend hot drinks like spiced apple cider, warm sherry, hot chocolate, or flavoured coffees to keep your guests warm.

See these Terrific Terrace Designs for some style inspiration!

What other ways do you recommend to keep an outdoor patio warm this winter?

