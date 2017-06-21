​The show-stopping house in Johannesburg

Today’s homify 360° discovery showcases one of Gauteng-based company Gelding Construction Company (Pty) Ltd’s projects: one of two houses chosen for the international launch of Steyn City Parkland Residence in Fourways, Johannesburg.

With an area layout of 800 m² and asking price of R12 million, this is certainly a showstopper of a house – and did we mention the immaculate view it enjoys?