​The show-stopping house in Johannesburg

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Today’s homify 360° discovery showcases one of Gauteng-based company Gelding Construction Company (Pty) Ltd’s projects: one of two houses chosen for the international launch of Steyn City Parkland Residence in Fourways, Johannesburg. 

With an area layout of 800 m² and asking price of R12 million, this is certainly a showstopper of a house – and did we mention the immaculate view it enjoys?

The rear side

Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
There are many things we can fall in love with here at the house’s rear side – its perfectly manicured lawn, the spacious stone-clad terrace, the splashpool, etc. However, it is that superb view of the stretched-out landscape and the setting sun that really stole our hearts!

The green grass of home

Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
It’s quite refreshing to see a house, located in the busting city, that also shows a decent commitment to freshness. And we’re not talking about the odd potted plant here and there, but a fantastic lawn and the appropriate amount of plants/trees, as shown here!

High style

Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Double-storey ceilings! You know what that means: a most spacious interior that also enjoys a royal ambience.

And speaking of space, check out this fabulous open-plan layout that offers up multiple seating options, various warm-toned décor and furniture pieces, materials and textures that complement one another, decorative elements that highlight an African setting, etc.

Seen from above

Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
One good look deserves another – this is what the spacious open-plan living- and dining room looks like from the top floor, where, it would seem, another seating area has been located (or is that a pyjama lounge?). 

And don’t overlook those eye-catching timber beams that go a long way in adding a rustic style (not to mention visually pleasing touches) to the interiors. 

Next up for your viewing pleasure: The most beautiful house in Pretoria.

​15 common things you'll see in South African homes
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

