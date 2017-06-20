7 simple tricks to make your bathroom look more expensive

Your bathroom doesn't need to be dull and unimaginative, there are easy and efficient ways to upgrade your hospital in chic style to create a more luxurious and expensive looking design that is perfect for your personality. These 7 simple tricks are easy to implement in your home and can go a long way to enhancing the decor and design. Make your bathroom comfortable again, while ensuring that it is the epitome of relaxing style too, with help from homify of course. Let's take a look!