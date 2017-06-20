Your browser is out-of-date.

7 simple tricks to make your bathroom look more expensive

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Country style bathroom
Your bathroom doesn't need to be dull and unimaginative, there are easy and efficient ways to upgrade your hospital in chic style to create a more luxurious and expensive looking design that is perfect for your personality. These 7 simple tricks are easy to implement in your home and can go a long way to enhancing the decor and design. Make your bathroom comfortable again, while ensuring that it is the epitome of relaxing style too, with help from homify of course. Let's take a look!

1. Comfort of towels

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

Good quality towels are the first step to creating that hotel-like feel in your home. Shop around and find quality towels at a factory store and splurge on a variety of neutral shades.

2. Flowers

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Fresh flowers will not only make your bathroom seem more expensive, but they will also add a sensational aroma to upgrade the space in style.

3. Storage

Bathroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,vanity,bathroom vanity,bathroom vanity
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 2

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Include some stunning storage to keep your bathroom neat, tidy and efficiently organised with no clutter in sight.

4. Artsy

Main Bathroom homify Country style bathroom
homify

Main Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

An artistic flair for the dramatics is what will make an ordinary monochrome bathroom extraordinary.

5. Illuminative

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Brilliant illumination, whether natural or artificial can add a great deal of sleek style to a simple bathroom. If you enjoy the classic look of a chandelier that can act as a statement piece in a normal bathroom, then you should consider that an ideal option for your home.

6. Sinks and mirrors

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern bathroom
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

A double sink is a must-have for a luxury bathroom, and mirrors are a great way to enhance illumination and the illusion of space too. These modern sinks are perfect from all perspectives.

7. Tiled

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Calaca

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Most bathrooms are tiled, but it's important to choose tiles that are trendy enough to stand the test of time, while blending in with the rest of your bathroom decor too, whether it be colour, style or accessories. Have a look at Bathroom on a budget: 6 smart, low cost ideas

​6 stylvolle voorbeelde van skeepsvraghouer huise
How have you created a more expensive looking bathroom?

