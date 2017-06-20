7 simple tricks to make your bathroom look more expensive

Your bathroom doesn't need to be dull and unimaginative, there are easy and efficient ways to upgrade your hospital in chic style to create a more luxurious and expensive looking design that is perfect for your personality. These 7 simple tricks are easy to implement in your home and can go a long way to enhancing the decor and design. Make your bathroom comfortable again, while ensuring that it is the epitome of relaxing style too, with help from homify of course. Let's take a look!
Good quality towels are the first step to creating that hotel-like feel in your home. Shop around and find quality towels at a factory store and splurge on a variety of neutral shades.
Fresh flowers will not only make your bathroom seem more expensive, but they will also add a sensational aroma to upgrade the space in style.
Include some stunning storage to keep your bathroom neat, tidy and efficiently organised with no clutter in sight.
An artistic flair for the dramatics is what will make an ordinary monochrome bathroom extraordinary.
Brilliant illumination, whether natural or artificial can add a great deal of sleek style to a simple bathroom. If you enjoy the classic look of a chandelier that can act as a statement piece in a normal bathroom, then you should consider that an ideal option for your home.
A double sink is a must-have for a luxury bathroom, and mirrors are a great way to enhance illumination and the illusion of space too. These modern sinks are perfect from all perspectives.
Most bathrooms are tiled, but it's important to choose tiles that are trendy enough to stand the test of time, while blending in with the rest of your bathroom decor too, whether it be colour, style or accessories. Have a look at Bathroom on a budget: 6 smart, low cost ideas