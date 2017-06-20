11 ideas for small outdoor spaces

So you think your garden is small and simple with very little room for imagination. Well, in this homify feature we look at 11 small outdoor spaces that may be equally petite, but there's a lot of creativity and charm going on to make it chic and amazing. With the help from homify, there's no excuse not to have a stylish garden or terrace, let's just take a look!
A small wooden table with matching chairs will be your best bet for a garden area that is comfortable and welcoming. It's the perfect spot to enjoy summer nights under the moonlight with your closest friends and family.
Wicker patio furniture is affordable, easy to find and absolutely durable. You'll just need to make sure your pillows are inside if you expect a stormy night.
Seating around a fire pit, well there's no way easier to enjoy the winter in style.
This terrace is sheltered from the harsh sun, making it an awesome spot to catch up on the news with a cup of coffee at your side.
A pretty pond is a fantastic addition to your garden for that babbling brook effect, now just invest in some Koi fish too.
Use your view as part of your terrace decor, especially if you're close to the seaside.
A rustic picnic style bench is another fantastic option for your outdoor decor, and it's perfectly weather resistant too.
A lighter colour scheme is essential for a small terrace area to maintain that modern, minimalist detail.
The rooftop is another great spot to include a terrace, so go for a barbecue area, some comfortable seating and a chic colour palette.
Add some lovely floral features into your terrace and take advantage of the sensational aroma.
There's no better way to enjoy the outdoors on a summer evening under the stars, then in a hammock.