11 ideas for small outdoor spaces

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
So you think your garden is small and simple with very little room for imagination. Well, in this homify feature we look at 11 small outdoor spaces that may be equally petite, but there's a lot of creativity and charm going on to make it chic and amazing. With the help from homify, there's no excuse not to have a stylish garden or terrace, let's just take a look!

1. Welcoming

the deck
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects
Gaurav Roy Choudhury Architects

A small wooden table with matching chairs will be your best bet for a garden area that is comfortable and welcoming. It's the perfect spot to enjoy summer nights under the moonlight with your closest friends and family.

2. Wicker it

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wicker patio furniture is affordable, easy to find and absolutely durable. You'll just need to make sure your pillows are inside if you expect a stormy night.

3. Fire pit

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Seating around a fire pit, well there's no way easier to enjoy the winter in style.

4. Undercover

Patio
homify

Patio

homify
homify
homify

This terrace is sheltered from the harsh sun, making it an awesome spot to catch up on the news with a cup of coffee at your side.

5. Pretty pond

garden terrace
Till Manecke:Architect

garden terrace

Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect
Till Manecke:Architect

A pretty pond is a fantastic addition to your garden for that babbling brook effect, now just invest in some Koi fish too.

6. With a view

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Use your view as part of your terrace decor, especially if you're close to the seaside.

7. Benched

The Sun Deck
Mason West building

The Sun Deck

Mason West building
Mason West building
Mason West building

A rustic picnic style bench is another fantastic option for your outdoor decor, and it's perfectly weather resistant too.

8. Minimalist

House Morningside, Principia Design
Principia Design

House Morningside

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

A lighter colour scheme is essential for a small terrace area to maintain that modern, minimalist detail.

9. View from the top

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

Apex Building—Penthouse

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

The rooftop is another great spot to include a terrace, so go for a barbecue area, some comfortable seating and a chic colour palette.

10. Flora

Outdoor covered patio
Tru Interiors

Outdoor covered patio

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Add some lovely floral features into your terrace and take advantage of the sensational aroma.

11. Hammock

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza

There's no better way to enjoy the outdoors on a summer evening under the stars, then in a hammock. Have a look at DIY: How to build your own deck

Which of these ideas suits your home?

