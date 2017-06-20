​The inspiring Johannesburg family home

Join us today on homify 360° as we swoop down onto a private residence in Helderfontein Estate in Fourways, Johannesburg to see what Gauteng-based firm Gelding Construction Company (Pty) Ltd are capable of.
If you love modern style, open space, spacious yards, eye-catching furniture and charm-filled décor pieces, sit right where you are – this house has ‘em all!
It is true that a lot of homeowners opt to neglect their houses’ backyard spaces, seeing as they’re quite hidden and not as open to the public. However, this house is far from that, as this rear side has been styled up to perfection.
The perfect outdoor space that’s ideal for both quiet relaxation and raucous socialising? You bet!
We just love the idea of standing on that spacious balcony in the morning and watching the sun light up that stretched-out landscape. And at night, we can use that upstairs dining area and treat ourselves to some fancy wining and dining underneath a glittering night sky – oh, the possibilities!
It’s clear even from the front side that this house is committed to modern style and neatness – just see how wide and open this front façade’s layout is, with the house itself treating us to various niches, protrusions and other touches to ensure some visual detail (like the garage doors’ monochrome-like colour schemes).
Last but certainly not least, the open-plan layout on the inside, where we find a kitchen, living room and gaming area sharing the same space.
Our favourite piece here? It’s a tie between those high-rise ceilings (going to great lengths to make this room seem that much more spacious) and the striped armchairs that exude the perfect combination of style and comfort.
