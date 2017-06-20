Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The inspiring Johannesburg family home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Private Residence, Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, South Africa, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Join us today on homify 360° as we swoop down onto a private residence in Helderfontein Estate in Fourways, Johannesburg to see what Gauteng-based firm Gelding Construction Company (Pty) Ltd are capable of.

If you love modern style, open space, spacious yards, eye-catching furniture and charm-filled décor pieces, sit right where you are – this house has ‘em all!

The backyard paradise

Private Residence, Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, South Africa, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Modern houses
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

Private Residence, Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, South Africa

Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

It is true that a lot of homeowners opt to neglect their houses’ backyard spaces, seeing as they’re quite hidden and not as open to the public. However, this house is far from that, as this rear side has been styled up to perfection.

The perfect outdoor space that’s ideal for both quiet relaxation and raucous socialising? You bet!

Tremendous views

Private Residence, Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, South Africa, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Modern houses
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

Private Residence, Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, South Africa

Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

We just love the idea of standing on that spacious balcony in the morning and watching the sun light up that stretched-out landscape. And at night, we can use that upstairs dining area and treat ourselves to some fancy wining and dining underneath a glittering night sky – oh, the possibilities!

The front façade

Private Residence, Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, South Africa, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Modern houses
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

Private Residence, Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, South Africa

Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

It’s clear even from the front side that this house is committed to modern style and neatness – just see how wide and open this front façade’s layout is, with the house itself treating us to various niches, protrusions and other touches to ensure some visual detail (like the garage doors’ monochrome-like colour schemes).

Indoor charms

Private Residence, Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, South Africa, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Modern living room
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

Private Residence, Helderfontein Estate, Fourways, South Africa

Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd
Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd

Last but certainly not least, the open-plan layout on the inside, where we find a kitchen, living room and gaming area sharing the same space. 

Our favourite piece here? It’s a tie between those high-rise ceilings (going to great lengths to make this room seem that much more spacious) and the striped armchairs that exude the perfect combination of style and comfort.

Next up for your viewing pleasure: The most beautiful house in Pretoria.

11 ideas for small outdoor spaces
We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks