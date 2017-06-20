​9 smart kitchen appliances that have improved our lives

We humans are inherently lazy – if there’s a way we can shorten a simple 5-minute task (or find a way of not doing it at all), you can bet we’ll take it! And that’s certainly true when it comes to our kitchens as well, as they are, first and foremost, working zones.
Thus, today we want to look at 9 smart kitchen appliances that have changed the way we cook, clean and basically live ever since they were invented. Some of them might have been around for decades; others only invented a few years go.
So, in no particular order, let’s see the kitchen appliances that most of us couldn’t live without…
Stop for a second and think about how many times you use that sink. To wash your hands, to rinse the veggies you’ll be serving for dinner, to do the dishes, etc. Now imagine what your life would be without a good old-fashioned kitchen sink.
Forget about those fridges that can talk, allow you to watch TV and do a host of other weird things – a fridge’s job, first and foremost, is to keep your food cold and fresh.
Now where would you be without one?
Caffeine is a lifesaver for those of us who aren’t morning people, and any machine that can whip up an ultra strong cup of joe is all right by us!
Although some people like the task of washing dishes while getting lost in their own thoughts (perhaps listening to some music in the process), others are just too grateful to be able to stack a dishwasher and press the button!
Which one are you?
Baking and mixing really did take longer before food mixers saw the light of day. And thanks to this genius invention (and its various forms and functions), other kitchen goodies like whisks, wooden spoons and hand mixers have pretty much gone out the window (not to mention aching arms).
Forget about using a toaster oven only to heat your bread – these babies are also quite perfect for: warming plates before serving; making small batches of cookies; re-heating leftovers; defrosting ingredients; baking potatoes… get the picture?
They save time and effort by basically doing the cooking for you, help you get ahead on your cooking while you work or exercise, plus boost your health levels, as you don’t need to add any oil to a slow cooker (the contents won’t catch as long as there’s enough moisture in there).
Gone are the days when our hands were red from scrubbing those spots out of our favourite clothing – enough said!
This puppy doesn’t just help you whip up a health smoothie; it also aids in pureeing soft or cooked foods, smoothing gravy, blending eggs for scrambling or making an omelette, making salad dressings and dips, as well as crushing ice and blending frozen beverages.
True, you might be able to live a relatively normal life without a blender, but it sure does add to one’s comfort level!
