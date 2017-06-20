​9 smart kitchen appliances that have improved our lives

We humans are inherently lazy – if there’s a way we can shorten a simple 5-minute task (or find a way of not doing it at all), you can bet we’ll take it! And that’s certainly true when it comes to our kitchens as well, as they are, first and foremost, working zones.

Thus, today we want to look at 9 smart kitchen appliances that have changed the way we cook, clean and basically live ever since they were invented. Some of them might have been around for decades; others only invented a few years go.

So, in no particular order, let’s see the kitchen appliances that most of us couldn’t live without…