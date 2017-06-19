​The simply magnificent Stellenbosch house

We’re off to glorious Stellenbosch, Cape Town for today’s piece of style inspiration (also known as homify 360°). And this little gem comes to us from the design team Dear Zania Interiors based in Somerset West, who had the fortunate task of styling up a super modern family home with all the necessary bells and whistles (décor flaunting fabulous colours, furniture in a range of patterns and textures, clever layouts for the different rooms, etc.).

Shall we see how they fared?