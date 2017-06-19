​The simply magnificent Stellenbosch house

We’re off to glorious Stellenbosch, Cape Town for today’s piece of style inspiration (also known as homify 360°). And this little gem comes to us from the design team Dear Zania Interiors based in Somerset West, who had the fortunate task of styling up a super modern family home with all the necessary bells and whistles (décor flaunting fabulous colours, furniture in a range of patterns and textures, clever layouts for the different rooms, etc.).
Shall we see how they fared?
The linear style is strong with this one… designed in modern splendour, the house looks most welcoming and open on the front side, thanks to the various windows that enhance our curiosity about what goes on behind those doors.
This house has ample space, which means it has more than one lounge/living room; however, this particular one stood out for us, as it provides one of the best backyard views.
And just check out the various materials that help to style up this space, especially wood – it can be seen in the furniture as well as the ceiling design.
An open-plan layout of a kitchen and dining room is nothing new; however, this particular one treats us to an abundance of seating options, with that kitchen island becoming a most suitable dining space in case the number of guests exceeds the space around the formal dining table.
Notice all the various touches that add not only style but also character to this bedroom: the patterned and coloured scatter cushions; the clerestory windows that bring in more sunshine during the day (and a starry ambience by night); the varied seating options; the oh-so sleek side tables…
We simply must explore some more!
