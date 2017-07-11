Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodworking: 7 decks you can DIY in one weekend

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Patios, Terraces and Decking, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Classic style garden
Wood, woodworking—the whole thing can seem difficult and and overwhelming, but as long as you've got some DIY spirit, you'll manage. 

Timber decking can be used in a number of ways: as part of garden landscaping, to extend living areas of houses, and as an alternative to stone-based features such as patios. And since you work so hard during the week, we understand that you’d like some time off on weekends to relax.

Thus, see herewith 7 small decks that you can easily build in a weekend – maybe even less!

1. A simple (yet stylish) little patio with built-in potter – easy peasy!

DECK , As3 Orman Ürünleri San Ve Tic Ltd Şti As3 Orman Ürünleri San Ve Tic Ltd Şti Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Wood Wood effect
As3 Orman Ürünleri San Ve Tic Ltd Şti

As3 Orman Ürünleri San Ve Tic Ltd Şti
As3 Orman Ürünleri San Ve Tic Ltd Şti
As3 Orman Ürünleri San Ve Tic Ltd Şti

2. Doesn’t this timber-clad space seem so relaxing?

Decking Unique Landscapes Classic style garden
Unique Landscapes

Decking

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

3. Ever thought of adding some decking to a garden balcony?

roof garden with timber deck Human Voice Architects Patios timber,wooden,deck,roof,garden,steel,handrail,floating,veranda,terrace
Human Voice Architects

roof garden with timber deck

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

4. Add some glass balustrades to immediately enhance that modern style.

Eco-decking for a sturdier structure Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden eco decking,decking,gabion walls
Yorkshire Gardens

Eco-decking for a sturdier structure

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

5. Perfect for a little spot of tea in the garden!

Casa Las Flores, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Patios
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

6. We love how the decking contrasts with the lush greens of this garden.

Seating Area Borrowed Space Modern Garden outdoor seating,outdoor furniture,garden furniture,garden bench,garden seating
Borrowed Space

Seating Area

Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

7. How about using decking to neatly frame your swimming pool?

After picture of new lawn and paving near the pool. Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Minimalist style garden White Pavers,new lawn and new garden beds created
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

After picture of new lawn and paving near the pool.

Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

Speaking of pools, we’re going to show you How to build a pool: 11 step-by-step examples.

Which wooden deck would you like to copy for your home?

