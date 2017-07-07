Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodworking: build your own pergola in 6 steps

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
A private garden in West Hampstead, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Eclectic style garden
Woodworking skills or not, you can likely manage to build a pergola without too many concerns. 

A pergola may be an awesome addition to the garden, a place to share great food, conversation and entertainment. Consider a DIY weekend project in your garden by building your own pretty pergola. You may want to call your handyman friend to ensure that every nail is perfectly in place. In this homify feature, we concentrate on simple and easy steps to build the pergola you've always wanted just in time for those sweltering summer days.

1. The spot and the budget

Before you begin with the actual construction, it's important to check which spot in the garden is best for a pergola, consider the sunshine, proximity to the house and surroundings when finalising your spot for your home.

Another imperative point to remember is a full budget for your pergola and what would constitute.

2. The right design

Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos Vieyra Arquitectos Modern Garden
There are a variety of pergola designs available, so you may want to look for an option that suits your needs.

3. Get constructed

Lounge das Jabuticabeiras, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern Garden
Once you've decided on your design and placement of the pergola, it's time to begin with the construction. It's vital to check for any underground pipes and also whether the ground is stable enough for the structure you decided about. Damp areas are a major no-go for any type of construction too, so keep in mind a Plan B spot just in case you can't build the pergola where you initially decided on. 

3. Flooring materials

homify Modern Garden
You need to factor in the flooring for your pergola. This needs to be budget-wise, durable and of a high quality.  The most common flooring materials for the pergola are usually wood, tiles and polished concrete. These materials are resistant to the harsh elements and when maintained regularly they will remain stylish, modern and beautiful.

4. The roof

A private garden in West Hampstead, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Eclectic style garden
A private garden in West Hampstead, London

Choosing the material for your roof is probably one of the toughest decisions for your pergola. Your roof needs to be strong and able to withstand harsh temperatures and weather, from the sweltering sun, to wind and even the winter rain. The roof will also need to work with the style of the pergola to keep it attractive and aesthetically.

5. The extras

Exuberante, Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Eclectic style garden
So your pergola has been constructed, it's time to add the extras to get it feeling like a comfortable and pleasant zone for you and your family. Include some simple and stylish furniture and elegant lighting to keep your space usable at any time of the day. Opt for sleek modern detail or rustic design to reflect and compliment the architecture of your home.

6. Relax and unwind

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Patios
Now that your decor and design of the pergola is done, it's time to relax and unwind surrounded by the gorgeous greenery of your garden. Have a look at this feature for tips and tricks to DIY: how to makeover your floor (in 10 easy steps!)

Will you build your own pergola?

