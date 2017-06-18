Your browser is out-of-date.

​The R6.8 million party home in Pretoria

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses Glass Grey
Pretoria-based firm Blunt Architects brings us our latest homify 360° gem: ‘House Pautz’, a modern stunner taking up an area layout of no less than 493 m²—perfect for those of us who like our living spaces super spacious!

This elegant residence is a three-level structure designed on a restricted north-facing sloping site. The brief from the clients called for a home which opens to the northern view, but still provides adequate privacy when entertaining guests. 

Shall we see if the brief was met?

A sleek style

House Pautz homify Modern houses Concrete Grey garage door,glass facade,sliding door,loft style
House Pautz

Don’t you just love the way in which raw design and sleek style merge to form this eye-catching beauty? The house is embedded into the hillside to create a basement parking and entrance lobby. 

A refined mix of materials define the modest construction; seamless floor and sliding glass planes with the robust concrete walls and soffit are seen throughout the project, balanced by its steel structure counterpart.

Interior living spaces

House Pautz homify Modern living room Concrete Grey concrete stair,lounge chair,fire place,carpet,cosy sofa
House Pautz

The elevated living-, dining- and kitchen area, in an open-plan layout with large sliding glass doors, invite the inhabitants out to the entertainment and pool area on the upper terrace. 

And just see how the industrial architectural style offsets with the modern and classic décor and furniture pieces to produce an eclectic-theme interior – the perfect touch for when you want your interior spaces to be striking and memorable.

A room with a view

Main Bedrrom homify Modern style bedroom Wood Grey Bedroom view,bedroom,wood flooring,warm colours,glass facade,sliding door
Main Bedrrom

We’re not sure about you, but here on homify we prefer our bedrooms to have breathtaking views. And this master bedroom, dressing room and en-suite provide just about the best views over the eastern suburbs of Pretoria.

Now that’s one way to watch the sunset!

A backyard beauty

House Pautz homify Patios Wood Wood effect terrace,outdoor pool,garden pool,glass facade,front garden,rooftop terrace,garden furniture
House Pautz

Before we conclude this tour, we take one quick glimpse at the stunning back yard, which is styled up to perfection for socialising. After all, what else are you going to use a spacious wooden deck, swimming pool, exterior dining area and expertly trimmed garden for?

Speaking of socialising, see these 8 smart and easy ideas for a party room at home.

Is this house perfect for you, or not really?

