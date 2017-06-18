​The R6.8 million party home in Pretoria

Pretoria-based firm Blunt Architects brings us our latest homify 360° gem: ‘House Pautz’, a modern stunner taking up an area layout of no less than 493 m²—perfect for those of us who like our living spaces super spacious!

This elegant residence is a three-level structure designed on a restricted north-facing sloping site. The brief from the clients called for a home which opens to the northern view, but still provides adequate privacy when entertaining guests.

Shall we see if the brief was met?