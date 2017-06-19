Your browser is out-of-date.

13 pictures of U-shape kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley, Twenty 5 Design
The U-shape kitchen is one of the most popular choices for any home. It's versatile enough for a small kitchen, but can also be used to decorate a spacious kitchen, maximising storage for anything from extra cupboards and drawers to appliances. These 13 U-shape kitchens are the perfect inspiration if you aren't quite sure where to begin with your home revamp. So let's take a look and these classic ideas that are sure to make your kitchen upgrade project easier.

1. All-white and neutral

Take advantage of each corner with this simple all-white and neutral toned kitchen design.

2. Minimalist

Dom - okolice Krakowa, stabrawa.pl
Or opt for the minimalist effect with sleek counters, stylish colours and even a sleek blackboard wall.

3. Curved

homify Kitchen
A rustic kitchen with this curved U-shape design and mosaic splashback will be awesome for your home in the country.

4. Sophisticated

Small U Shaped Kitchen Elan Kitchens Modern kitchen
Small U Shaped Kitchen

Less is more for a contemporary kitchen, everything is accommodated perfectly, from the counters to the appliances.

5. Wooden

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所
A wooden kitchen is a fantastic option if your home features a few Asian inspired details.

6. With a dining area

Sam Pedro - Guarujá - SP, Infinity Spaces
Include an informal dining area in your kitchen and create the perfect space for a modern family.

7. Modern appliances

Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley, Twenty 5 Design
Contemporary Kitchen in Huddersfield at Bradley

Include modern appliances into your kitchen, they will no doubt look neater than their bulky predecessors.

8. Stylish colour scheme

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen
De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

A cream and blue colour scheme is an amazing alternative for a fresh and elegant kitchen.

9. Centre island

Kitchens, Life Design
Kitchens

By including a kitchen island into your design you can have a lot more usable workspace and storage.

10. Shabby chic

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects
Kitchen

A shabby chic kitchen design is great for that industrial inspired apartment in the city.

11. Eclectic

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors
House B—House Design

A bit of quirk never hurt anybody, so moustaches for door handles will be a delight.

12. Bright and cheery

open plan kitchen dining Till Manecke:Architect Modern kitchen
open plan kitchen dining

Choose a design that enhances light for a more comfortable atmosphere.

13. Lamps

Holiday Let apartments, Nailed it Projects
Holiday Let apartments

Lamps above the counter are ideal for those romantic meals for two. Have a look at these 8 tips for a stylish yet affordable modern kitchen

Which of these kitchens will suit your home?

Discover home inspiration!

