13 pictures of U-shape kitchens

The U-shape kitchen is one of the most popular choices for any home. It's versatile enough for a small kitchen, but can also be used to decorate a spacious kitchen, maximising storage for anything from extra cupboards and drawers to appliances. These 13 U-shape kitchens are the perfect inspiration if you aren't quite sure where to begin with your home revamp. So let's take a look and these classic ideas that are sure to make your kitchen upgrade project easier.