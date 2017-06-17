Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​11 storage ideas you've probably never thought of

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Space seems to be on the endangered species list these days, with houses seemingly becoming smaller and smaller. But hold on: since when was small housing a problem?

You see, it’s only an issue once you resort to a cluttered lifestyle, and that is one thing that we here on homify will never stand for!

Thus, let’s discover 11 creative ways in which you can conjure up a bit more storage space in your home, whether it’s in the living room, kitchen, bathroom or bedroom.

1. A hanging rod can make a huge difference, especially when hidden behind a cupboard door.

Home Renovation, 22Augustudio 22Augustudio
22Augustudio

22Augustudio
22Augustudio
22Augustudio

2. We’re all in for these modular plate racks whenever a kitchen cabinet becomes cluttered.

Mini Plate Rack The Plate Rack KitchenStorage
The Plate Rack

Mini Plate Rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

3. Recessed shelving not only conjure up more storage space, they look super stylish!

townhouse in modern style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Modern living room
Rubleva Design

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

4. Wall niches for a range of bathroom goodies? Why ever not?

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. What else are you using that space above your TV for?

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Open shelving is a fantastic way for both storage and separating two open-plan rooms.

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. That empty air above your kitchen island is just waiting for your pots and pans.

Catch & Release, Cunningham | Quill Architects Cunningham | Quill Architects Modern kitchen
Cunningham | Quill Architects

Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects

8. Under-bed drawers are ideal for your stylish shoe collection, among other things.

Bespoke dressing room cabinetry Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Dressing roomStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Bespoke dressing room cabinetry

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

9. A built-in bench provides both storage and seating – how perfect!

House Refurb, West London Carpentry & Decoration West London Carpentry & Decoration Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
West London Carpentry &amp; Decoration

House Refurb

West London Carpentry & Decoration
West London Carpentry &amp; Decoration
West London Carpentry & Decoration

10. Ever tried turning your shower corner into a shelving unit?

homify Industrial style bathroom Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. If all else fails, simply add another floating shelf near your ceiling space.

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

For more tips, have a look at these 7 storage solutions direct from South African homes.

8 essential things to consider when renovating your home
Which of these storage tips will you be trying out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks