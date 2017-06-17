​11 storage ideas you've probably never thought of

Space seems to be on the endangered species list these days, with houses seemingly becoming smaller and smaller. But hold on: since when was small housing a problem?

You see, it’s only an issue once you resort to a cluttered lifestyle, and that is one thing that we here on homify will never stand for!

Thus, let’s discover 11 creative ways in which you can conjure up a bit more storage space in your home, whether it’s in the living room, kitchen, bathroom or bedroom.