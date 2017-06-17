​An old Kimberly house gets a new look

Situated in the affluent suburb of Belgravia, Kimberley’s first exclusive residential suburb, is a late Victorian style home, originally built in 1902. Of course the house’s outdated look was not quite suitable for modern-day times, which is why some alterations, restorations and additions were in order.

Kimberley-based professionals Jonroy Design Studio bring us this homify 360° gem. Let’s take a look…