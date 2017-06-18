Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 ideas for a garden table in a small space

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
Loading admin actions …

Your small garden can be a comfortable, stylish and elegant extension of your home simply by including a table and some seating. In this homify feature, we look at 9 gardens with tables that are the perfect addition to fit your outdoor area. If it's simple and empty or even with a patio, there are sensational tips and tricks to enhance your space in time for summer. Let's be inspired.

1. The corner

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design Modern Garden Concrete garden furniture,concrete flooring,floating bench,planting,garden design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench

Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

Use your garden corners and include a cute table, create a cosy yet informal dining nook for afternoon tea time.

2. The full package

Swaffield Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern Garden
Concept Eight Architects

Swaffield Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

So if you're just an all-around outdoor person, then include patio furniture and a dining area and get the best of both worlds.

3. In the sun

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Remember to place your simple outdoor table and seating area where it will get just enough sunshine for a comfortable element.

4. With a deck

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern Garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

Get rid of the hard to maintain lawn and include a lovely wooden deck outdoors instead.

5. All wood

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Patios
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

If you admire the rustic and enchanting elements of natural materials, then wood is probably an ideal choice for your garden decor.

6. With a barbecue

Casa Imbassaí, Jamile Lima Arquitetura Jamile Lima Arquitetura Patios
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura
Jamile Lima Arquitetura

Incorporate an outdoor yet covered barbecue area with the table and your home will always be ready for a party.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rooftop

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Just because you live in the city doesn't mean you can't enjoy the outdoors. How about a rooftop terrace with a table and a few garden aspects to enhance your living space?

8. Sea view

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Patios
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Or perhaps your sea view balcony can do with some sprucing up too. A simple table with a view of the ocean and you may never want to head indoors again.

9. Sleek

Southbank, London, Urban Roof Gardens Urban Roof Gardens Patios
Urban Roof Gardens

Southbank, London

Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens
Urban Roof Gardens

Modern design and elegant illumination are what makes this sleek and stylish outdoor table the epitome of attractive charm. Have a look at these 7 seating ideas for small gardens

​The R6.8 million party home in Pretoria
Do you have a table in your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks