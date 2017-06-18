9 ideas for a garden table in a small space

Your small garden can be a comfortable, stylish and elegant extension of your home simply by including a table and some seating. In this homify feature, we look at 9 gardens with tables that are the perfect addition to fit your outdoor area. If it's simple and empty or even with a patio, there are sensational tips and tricks to enhance your space in time for summer. Let's be inspired.
Use your garden corners and include a cute table, create a cosy yet informal dining nook for afternoon tea time.
So if you're just an all-around outdoor person, then include patio furniture and a dining area and get the best of both worlds.
Remember to place your simple outdoor table and seating area where it will get just enough sunshine for a comfortable element.
Get rid of the hard to maintain lawn and include a lovely wooden deck outdoors instead.
If you admire the rustic and enchanting elements of natural materials, then wood is probably an ideal choice for your garden decor.
Incorporate an outdoor yet covered barbecue area with the table and your home will always be ready for a party.
Just because you live in the city doesn't mean you can't enjoy the outdoors. How about a rooftop terrace with a table and a few garden aspects to enhance your living space?
Or perhaps your sea view balcony can do with some sprucing up too. A simple table with a view of the ocean and you may never want to head indoors again.
Modern design and elegant illumination are what makes this sleek and stylish outdoor table the epitome of attractive charm. Have a look at these 7 seating ideas for small gardens