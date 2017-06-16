​9 low-cost ways to keep a small house warm this winter

To the world, South Africa is known as a country with a hot climate; however, we locals know all too well how those temperatures can plummet in certain areas come winter (Bethlehem and Sutherland, we’re looking at you!). And with the icy season already in full swing in parts of the country, it becomes time to pack away the beach gear and pull out the blankets.

Let’s see 9 subtle yet successful ways in which to keep your house warm this winter without having to go bankrupt!