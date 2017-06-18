11 practical storage solutions for small kitchens

Kitchen storage is always a conundrum, especially if your living space is petite, but that doesn't mean we cannot make it happen. These 11 practical yet organised storage ideas are sure to upgrade your tiny kitchen in no time, and they're easy to implement as well! Let's take a look at these helpful hints to keep your home neat and tidy.
Get rid of unsightly boxes all over your grocery cupboard and replace them with simple, yet elegant glass jars.
The storage of this stylish kitchen is straight forward, with just enough cupboards to keep the space organised.
A small kitchen can look a lot more warm and welcoming with open shelves to store all those day to day crockery items.
Tinned foods and groceries can be bought months in advance so you never run out of anything again. A large grocery cupboard with plenty of shelves will ensure that your space stays neat and tidy.
Check up on the expiry dates of all your stored groceries regularly or keep a list of the items and their expiry dates so you know what needs to be used up soon.
The walls in your kitchen are an organisational asset, so use them to store cutlery, knives and even include extra shelving for those items you can put on display in your rustic kitchen.
Those hard to reach items at the back of the cupboard will now be easier to reach with these clever pull out shelves.
Or opt to hang your mugs with these easy to install hooks and you'll have a vintage element in your kitchen too.
We've all been there, three tin openers, five corkscrews and two whisks, check which items work properly and only store those in the kitchen, discard those broken and unusable items to make more space.
Niches in the wall can be a sensational alternative to ordinary shelving.
Just because you have a corner in your kitchen doesn't mean you need to lose storage, go for a personalised drawer such as this and make your kitchen creative again. Have a look at these From the pros: 10 kitchen tips you need to know