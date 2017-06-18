Your browser is out-of-date.

11 practical storage solutions for small kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
A House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Kitchen
Kitchen storage is always a conundrum, especially if your living space is petite, but that doesn't mean we cannot make it happen. These 11 practical yet organised storage ideas are sure to upgrade your tiny kitchen in no time, and they're easy to implement as well! Let's take a look at these helpful hints to keep your home neat and tidy.

1. Jars at hand

Get rid of unsightly boxes all over your grocery cupboard and replace them with simple, yet elegant glass jars.

2. Straight forward

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
The storage of this stylish kitchen is straight forward, with just enough cupboards to keep the space organised.

3. Shelves

The Thatched Cottage, Suffolk | Modern Soft Grey Country Cottage Kitchen Humphrey Munson Kitchen
The Thatched Cottage, Suffolk | Modern Soft Grey Country Cottage Kitchen

A small kitchen can look a lot more warm and welcoming with open shelves to store all those day to day crockery items.

4. Maximise space

Kitchen Storage and Organizers Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenCabinets & shelves
Kitchen Storage and Organizers

Tinned foods and groceries can be bought months in advance so you never run out of anything again. A large grocery cupboard with plenty of shelves will ensure that your space stays neat and tidy.

5. Get rid of old goods

Surrey kitchen Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Surrey kitchen

Check up on the expiry dates of all your stored groceries regularly or keep a list of the items and their expiry dates so you know what needs to be used up soon.

6. Use the walls

Apartamento A+D, Estúdio 102 Estúdio 102 Modern kitchen
The walls in your kitchen are an organisational asset, so use them to store cutlery, knives and even include extra shelving for those items you can put on display in your rustic kitchen.

7. Clever

Intelligent Kitchen Storage Solutions NAKED Kitchens Kitchen
Intelligent Kitchen Storage Solutions

Those hard to reach items at the back of the cupboard will now be easier to reach with these clever pull out shelves.

8. Hang it

The Mighty Plate Rack, The Plate Rack The Plate Rack KitchenStorage
The Mighty Plate Rack

Or opt to hang your mugs with these easy to install hooks and you'll have a vintage element in your kitchen too.

9. One of each

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
We've all been there, three tin openers, five corkscrews and two whisks, check which items work properly and only store those in the kitchen, discard those broken and unusable items to make more space.

10. Vertical wall

A House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Kitchen
Niches in the wall can be a sensational alternative to ordinary shelving.

11. Smart corners

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Harbourside kitchen

Just because you have a corner in your kitchen doesn't mean you need to lose storage, go for a personalised drawer such as this and make your kitchen creative again. Have a look at these From the pros: 10 kitchen tips you need to know

​13 kombuise om oor mal te wees
How have you included practical storage in your kitchen?

