8 essential things to consider when renovating your home

Renovating your home can be tough, it means you'll need to think about those essential architecture aspects that need revamping and planning your dream home in the process. In this edition of homify, we look at 8 things to remember before beginning with your home upgrade. Your old house requires a lot of thought to get it looking attractive and trendy again, so let's take a look at these tips and tricks.
An old roof can cause havoc during the cold, winter season. So if you're revamping your home, you probably should factor in a new roof that doesn't leak.
Think of your renovation as an opportunity for a blank canvas, so consider the best ideas to include everything you've ever wanted into your stylish, new living space.
It's time to think about the interior of your home, so beginning with the kitchen may be a worthwhile choice. Create a spacious kitchen with plenty of room for storage, cooking and socialising.
A living room often doubles up as a TV room, so think pastels and cosy comforts when decorating your space. Designate areas for everything from the TV to a relaxing sofa with pretty scatter cushions too.
If you happen to work from home often, it's a good idea to invest in a stylish home office instead of just working in the kitchen. This mean you can keep your private documents out of the way and maintain a professional image too.
A comfortable bedroom, decorated in serene colours is an awesome way to relax and unwind. Create an escape from the world of work and family drama.
Since you're renovating your home, you may want to include an ensuite bathroom that resembles modernity and sleek style.
A terrace is another must-have feature in a home instead of a garden, it is a lot more usable and requires far less maintenance to look neat and tidy. Have a look at these 10 tips to prepare your home for the cooler months