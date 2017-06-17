9 tips and tricks to make a small kitchen look modern

Your old fashioned kitchen can easily look a lot more modern and attractive with help from homify. These 9 tips and tricks will instantly upgrade your kitchen with sleek design and elegant detail. Whether it's lighting, furnishing, appliances or layout, a more amazing kitchen is possible with some creative, out of the box thinking and quirky ideas, so let's take a look.
This kitchen is rather tiny, so simple, fitted appliances are the perfect choice for a chic design. The wooden cupboards are practical, while the mosaic splashback adds that much needed modernity.
Less fashionable features in your kitchen will ensure that its modern detail stands the test of time, so opt for simple colours and sleek appliances.
An organised kitchen is sure to be tidier and uncluttered.
Include some elegant illumination to enhance your tired kitchen design. It's important to think about brightening up all those dark nooks and crannies.
Include an informal dining area in your kitchen for that quick bite before you head to work in the morning.
A stunning granite countertop may be a bit pricey, but if you consider that it will last you a lifetime, it's a superb option for those you prefer quality.
Everyone loves to include a bit of their personality and character in their decor, so why not celebrate all things quirky and eclectic with these top hat lamp shades and moustache door handles?
Gorgeous chandeliers are an awesome way to incorporate a dramatic feature into your kitchen too.
If you adore the idea of a kitchen with ultra-modern features and fixtures, then go for these LED lights and make your contemporary kitchen a gourmet dream. How about these 8 tips for a stylish yet affordable modern kitchen8 tips for a stylish yet affordable modern kitchen?