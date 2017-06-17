Your browser is out-of-date.

9 tips and tricks to make a small kitchen look modern

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Kitchen
Your old fashioned kitchen can easily look a lot more modern and attractive with help from homify. These 9 tips and tricks will instantly upgrade your kitchen with sleek design and elegant detail. Whether it's lighting, furnishing, appliances or layout, a more amazing kitchen is possible with some creative, out of the box thinking and quirky ideas, so let's take a look.

1. Fitted appliances

This kitchen is rather tiny, so simple, fitted appliances are the perfect choice for a chic design. The wooden cupboards are practical, while the mosaic splashback adds that much needed modernity.

2. Keep it simple

Extentions and Renovations, DG Construction DG Construction Modern kitchen
Less fashionable features in your kitchen will ensure that its modern detail stands the test of time, so opt for simple colours and sleek appliances.

3. Organised

House Silver Lakes - Kitchen Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Kitchen
An organised kitchen is sure to be tidier and uncluttered.

4. Lighting

Kitchen homify Kitchen
Include some elegant illumination to enhance your tired kitchen design. It's important to think about brightening up all those dark nooks and crannies.

5. Informal dining

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
Include an informal dining area in your kitchen for that quick bite before you head to work in the morning.

6. Countertop

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Kitchen
A stunning granite countertop may be a bit pricey, but if you consider that it will last you a lifetime, it's a superb option for those you prefer quality.

7. A bit of quirk

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Everyone loves to include a bit of their personality and character in their decor, so why not celebrate all things quirky and eclectic with these top hat lamp shades and moustache door handles?

8. Some drama

Ebotse Estate, Tru Interiors Tru Interiors Kitchen
Gorgeous chandeliers are an awesome way to incorporate a dramatic feature into your kitchen too.

9. The ultra-mod

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
If you adore the idea of a kitchen with ultra-modern features and fixtures, then go for these LED lights and make your contemporary kitchen a gourmet dream. How about these 8 tips for a stylish yet affordable modern kitchen8 tips for a stylish yet affordable modern kitchen?

How have you made your small kitchen modern?

