​The Kimberley home that has it all

Today’s homify 360°highlight takes us to Kimberley, where architectural firm Jonroy Design Studio took control of a contemporary family home in an upmarket suburb.
Even from the get-go (meaning the front façade, in this case), this house catches one’s attention thanks to not only its structure, but also its choice in materials.
But let’s add some visual representation into the mix…
Now that’s one way of getting attention – letting your house’s top-storey window tower out over the security wall. But even from here, we can get a strong glimpse of the textured materials (stone walls, curved roof shingles, etc.) that add some visual style to the façade.
Let’s check out the rear side.
A much sleeker look greets us at the back, where the house opens up via various glass doors and windows (with dark-hued aluminium frames), allowing for a more open style.
And what would a spacious back yard be without an expertly trimmed garden and a swimming pool to make the most of those summer days?
A modern style, mixed with industrial touches, greets us in the kitchen – just look at that raw concrete-coated peninsula flowing out of a brick-clad wall.
Timber stools add both functionality and style while overhead ceiling pendants ensure some dazzle.
The bedroom enjoys a bold neutral colour scheme, with hues ranging from stone grey to caramel brown adorning various architectural elements, furniture and décor pieces. And just notice the subtle yet stylish way in which vibrant colours are introduced into the space via a single piece of wall art!
