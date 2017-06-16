14 pictures of small, L-shape kitchens

The L-shape kitchen is probably the best use of space if your home is petite. The design maximises storage, allowing for colourful detail and chic decor, as well as character and charm to be incorporated throughout, especially when your kitchen features an open plan element. Let's be inspired by these 14 fantastic kitchens!
The neutral and white colour scheme of this kitchen is perfect, and with a touch of neon the detail is chic and complete.
Cupboard doors can make your kitchen look cramped, so opt for these open plan shelves instead.
Darker wooden cabinets and light countertops with modern appliances, how's that for refreshing?
Or go for the neutral element with these white cabinets, and include an island for even more storage and workspace.
If you adore all things minimalist, then an L-shape kitchen such as this is an awesome choice.
Your revamped kitchen can represent the 1970's, just think out of the box when it comes to colour and detail.
Wooden cupboards and standard appliances will ensure that your kitchen is trendy and tasteful for many years.
A small kitchen can even include an informal dining area for those quick morning meals.
The L-shape kitchen design makes use of those corners for storage, keeping your home organised and tidy.
If you're one for the sleek and sophisticated, then a black kitchen could just be the most stylish option for your living space.
This kitchen enjoys fresh air and hardwood flooring for that Scandinavian inspired design.
L-shaped kitchens don't need to be boring, how's this curvy take for a decorative alternative?
A simple kitchenette is a must-have for that loft apartment in the city. How about these 8 tips for a stylish yet affordable modern kitchen?