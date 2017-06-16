Your browser is out-of-date.

14 pictures of small, L-shape kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design Hardvendel Design Modern kitchen
The L-shape kitchen is probably the best use of space if your home is petite. The design maximises storage, allowing for colourful detail and chic decor, as well as character and charm to be incorporated throughout, especially when your kitchen features an open plan element. Let's be inspired by these 14 fantastic kitchens!

1. Simply adorable

The neutral and white colour scheme of this kitchen is perfect, and with a touch of neon the detail is chic and complete.

2. Open shelving

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern kitchen
Cupboard doors can make your kitchen look cramped, so opt for these open plan shelves instead.

3. Dark and light

Cocina Thermofoil Espresso, Toren Cocinas Toren Cocinas Modern kitchen
Darker wooden cabinets and light countertops with modern appliances, how's that for refreshing?

4. Another neutral

Cocina en Villas de Sayavedra, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Plywood White
Or go for the neutral element with these white cabinets, and include an island for even more storage and workspace.

5. Minimalist

Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras Traber Obras Modern kitchen
If you adore all things minimalist, then an L-shape kitchen such as this is an awesome choice.

6. Natural light

Villas Chuburná Puerto, Arq Mobil Arq Mobil Kitchen White
Create the illusion of a larger kitchen with natural light.

7. Retro vibes

homify Modern kitchen Yellow
Your revamped kitchen can represent the 1970's, just think out of the box when it comes to colour and detail.

8. Classic

Casa habitacion en en Cozumel Quintana Roo, A2 HOMES SA DE CV A2 HOMES SA DE CV Kitchen
Wooden cupboards and standard appliances will ensure that your kitchen is trendy and tasteful for many years.

9. Perfectly petite

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
A small kitchen can even include an informal dining area for those quick morning meals.

10. Corners

Appartamento Corralejo - Bristol, Marco Barbero Marco Barbero Kitchen
The L-shape kitchen design makes use of those corners for storage, keeping your home organised and tidy.

11. Black

Apartamento DE, Arquitetura 1 Arquitetura 1 Kitchen White
If you're one for the sleek and sophisticated, then a black kitchen could just be the most stylish option for your living space.

12. Fresh air

​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design Hardvendel Design Modern kitchen
This kitchen enjoys fresh air and hardwood flooring for that Scandinavian inspired design.

13. Curved

Neeras Kitchen homify Kitchen
L-shaped kitchens don't need to be boring, how's this curvy take for a decorative alternative?

14. Loft living

Vivienda unifamiliar , ruiz narvaiza associats sl ruiz narvaiza associats sl Modern kitchen
A simple kitchenette is a must-have for that loft apartment in the city. How about these 8 tips for a stylish yet affordable modern kitchen?

​9 opofferings wat jy moet maak om ‘n huis in Suid-Afrika te bekostig
Which of these 14 kitchen ideas do you like most?

