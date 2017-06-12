​10 easy ways to make sure you're doing the housework properly

Legend has it that there are actually people out there who love doing housework. These souls find some sort of sick pleasure in scrubbing kitchen floors, dusting coffee tables and vacuuming living room carpets.
For the rest of us, we need all the motivation and tricks we can get! Thus, let’s take a look at 10 ways in which doing housework can be executed not only faster, but better!
Take the wet clothes out of the washer as soon as the cycle stops. When hanging the clothes up, shake each item hard, as this helps to eliminate a few wrinkles.
If you’re using a dryer, fold or hang the clothes while they are still warm, as this will result in an almost wrinkle-free article of clothing. Less ironing for you!
And repeat this system every time you clean home so that you become better (and quicker) at it (for example, making all the beds first, then vacuuming the living room rug, etc.).
It’s all about consistency!
It might sound silly, but what you’re wearing while cleaning can impact your cleaning skills. Wearing pyjamas, for instance, might trick your brain into doing a half-hearted job as it thinks you’re about to crawl into bed.
Opt for loose-fitting clothing that allow you to stretch and bend comfortably, and which you, of course, don’t mind getting dirty.
Tackle that room from the top (say, the ceiling fan) and work your way down to eliminate redundant work.
Likewise, cleaning left to right ensures that you cover the entire room instead of darting from place to place.
Windex and paper towels not giving you the shine you desire? Treat yourself to a top-grade window squeegee. Place a drop of dish soap in a bucket of water, wipe it generously on the window with a cloth, then squeegee it off.
Go top to bottom and wipe the blade each time at the bottom for streak-free results.
Having all your cleaning products nearby means you won’t be running around (and wasting time) looking for this and searching for that.
Pack it all up in a caddy or bucket that you can carry with you or stick them in your apron pockets. This might be difficult with several large bottles of cleaner, but you don't need large bottles – simply pour the cleaners into small spray bottles that are easy to carry.
Tackle those problems before they become, well, problems. For example, keep a shower cleaner in your bathroom and spray your tub or shower every time you use it to prevent scum build-up.
Simply spray, rinse and walk away – no wiping required.
Get yourself some standard grease-cutting dishwashing detergent and mix one tablespoon with two litres of warm water. First test the solution in an inconspicuous area, wiping it on with a clean sponge or cloth, to make sure it won't damage or discolour the finish. Then rinse it off with a different sponge and clear, warm water.
For tougher stains or build-up, mix baking soda with water and lightly scrub the spot with a cloth.
Use hydrogen peroxide in a trigger-spray bottle to battle mould and mildew. Spray it on and leave for 3 to 5 minutes to kill the fungus.
Better yet: use a fan when showering to increase your bathroom’s ventilation. When done, simply take a few minutes to squeegee the water off the tile walls and shower door.
Your microwave’s inside surfaces probably have some baked-on food that’s been sitting there for weeks. Euw!
Put a coffee cup full of water in the microwave and heat it up until it's boiling hot. This creates moisture that loosens up anything on the top, sides, or bottom of the microwave. With a damp cloth, wipe the surfaces clean quicker and easier than before!
