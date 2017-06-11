Your browser is out-of-date.

​9 bathrooms with smart ideas to copy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
You know that exciting feeling you get when you view a certain room (whether it’s in someone else’s house or here on homify) and you are immediately struck with a bright idea to copy in your own home? That’s the vibe we’re going for today!

Thus, scroll right ahead to see 9 brilliant bathrooms that are not only lovely to look at, but also provide a bunch of tips in terms of aesthetic value, storage and layout…

1. A floating vanity to save more visual space.

Station Rd, New Barnet Jigsaw Interior Architecture Modern bathroom Beige bathroom
2. Who says you can’t put a wall art piece or two up in your bathroom?

Master En-Suite Perfect Stays Modern bathroom
3. Lighting is not only so you can see better – it can also become a décor piece.

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
4. Potted greens are always welcome, especially if your bathroom has a neutral colour scheme.

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
5. We love this window – high enough for privacy, yet wide enough for lots of natural lighting.

House Pautz homify Modern bathroom Concrete Grey modern bathtub,freestanding bathtub,bathroom furniture,small bathroom,bathroom floor,bathroom floor
6. There is something about a free-standing tub that just has a certain elegant touch to it.

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern bathroom
7. Nothing against whites or creams, but a dark-hued tub is just too bold to ignore!

AKABEKO LODGE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Country style bathroom
8. A 3-in-1 design that is shelving, a mirror and wall art? Too cool to pass up!

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
9. There are ordinary rug designs, and then there’s this eye-catching stunner!

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern bathroom
Speaking of which, we’re about to show you how to Inject some cool into your room with a rug.

Which bathroom ideas inspired you the most?

