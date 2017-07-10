Woodworking: 12 DIY deck renovation ideas

Building decks and appealing to our woodworking skills is not only fun but rewarding, and we can drastically improve our homes.

So you have a wooden deck that could do with some sprucing up, well in this homify feature, we've included 12 awesome ideas to suit your terrace. Whether it's small and simple, at the poolside, in the garden or your hub of relaxation, your wooden deck needs to be absolutely welcoming and comforting from all angles. Let's take a look!