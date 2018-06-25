Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ideas for kitchen tiles and walls

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern kitchen Purple/Violet
The kitchen doesn't need to be dull and unimaginative when it comes to decor, these 13 kitchen ideas will instantly enhance and upgrade your walls, whether its tiled or painted, simple or luxurious, open plan or spacious. We have a look at tips and tricks that will get your kitchen looking chic and attractive again, perfect for a modern homeowner. Let's be inspired!

1. Monochrome

Residential French Lane, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Modern kitchen Granite Black
HEID Interior Design

Residential French Lane

HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design

Choose monochrome kitchen tiles and create a space that is tasteful, fashion-forward and trendy, include some sleek modern appliances to complete the design perfectly.

2. Patterned

Badkamer & tegels magazine nummer 51, Badkamer & Tegels magazine Badkamer & Tegels magazine Kitchen
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine

Badkamer & Tegels magazine
Badkamer &amp; Tegels magazine
Badkamer & Tegels magazine

An industrial inspired kitchen with a patterned wall and darker hues may just be an awesome choice for a sophisticated home.

3. Stoned

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Kitchen
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

Existing stone walls? No problem, simply incorporate some modern appliances and your kitchen will have a touch of drama.

4. White

Warszawa, Wilanów, Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz Kitchen
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon—Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz
Kameleon - Kreatywne Studio Projektowania Wnętrz

Keep things cool with all-white tiles in an open plan home.

5. Wooden

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Kitchen
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Opt for wooden panels, and enhance that minimalist decor with under shelf lighting too.

6. Rustic

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Or upgrade a rustic inspired design with ceramic tiles reminiscent of grandma's house.

7. Salsa vibes

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Although this kitchen may have minimalist features, its colour scheme and walls highlight a pleasant Mexican vibe.

8. Textured

komplette Sanierung von Fachwerkhaus, K&R Design GmbH K&R Design GmbH Modern kitchen
K&amp;R Design GmbH

K&R Design GmbH
K&amp;R Design GmbH
K&R Design GmbH

A textured wall is daring and different!

9. Blackboard paint

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Blackboard paint is a great alternative to the ordinary paint and is available in a variety of colours. Never miss anything on the grocery list again.

10. Vibrant

homify Modern kitchen Purple/Violet
homify

homify
homify
homify

A vibrant hue such as this magenta wall can easily be changed per year or per season, whereas with tiles the renovation is a lot more expensive and difficult.

11. Stunning splashback

Modern gloss kitchen SCD Group Modern kitchen Wood White modern kitchens,gloss kitchens
SCD Group

Modern gloss kitchen

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

A glossy red splashback may be daring, but when paired with all-white cupboard doors its a fitting design.

12. Mosaic

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Mosaic always looks great in the kitchen, and this colour blends in spectacularly with the darker hue of the cupboards.

13. Neutral

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Neutral colour tiles will be ensure that this kitchen remains contemporary for years to come. How about these 12 kitchen styles—which one is for you?

A typical South African style home (with plans!)
How have you decorated your kitchen walls?

