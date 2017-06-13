7 ways to create a garden your neighbours will be jealous of

The garden is perfect for enjoying the fresh air and sunshine throughout the day, taking in the aroma of those sensational flowers and the company of friends in a gorgeous setting is probably the easiest way to get the most out of your garden. Here are 7 fantastic and fascinating garden upgrade ideas that are sure to make your neighbours a little jealous.
The neutral tones of this garden are attractive, clean and elegant from all angles, allowing this house to look even more sophisticated.
Go for a garden that incorporates the social aspect and always welcome your guests in style. How about a fire pit for that camp experience?
Lovely illuminated and muted tones are what creates a modern and comfortable garden for this beautiful home.
Perhaps a pergola could be the answer to your garden decor woes, adding a pretty decoration that is absolutely on point too.
A cup of tea with the warmth of the sunshine, your morning newspaper and some simple greenery, there's no better way to get a good start to the day.
Lighter shades are ideal to maximise the sunlight in your garden, but don't forget some comfy seats and a clever umbrella while you're at it.
Sip your cocktails poolside while admiring the view of the neighbourhood from your spectacular garden, or plan that garden party with a country theme that you've always thought about. How's that for a start to summer?
