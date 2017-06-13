Your browser is out-of-date.

7 ways to create a garden your neighbours will be jealous of

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
A touch of SA interior in Portugal, Kim H Interior Design
The garden is perfect for enjoying the fresh air and sunshine throughout the day, taking in the aroma of those sensational flowers and the company of friends in a gorgeous setting is probably the easiest way to get the most out of your garden. Here are 7 fantastic and fascinating garden upgrade ideas that are sure to make your neighbours a little jealous.

1. Neutral

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern houses
The neutral tones of this garden are attractive, clean and elegant from all angles, allowing this house to look even more sophisticated.

2. Social

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Patios
Go for a garden that incorporates the social aspect and always welcome your guests in style. How about a fire pit for that camp experience?

3. Modern

Costa Brava, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Patios
Lovely illuminated and muted tones are what creates a modern and comfortable garden for this beautiful home.

4. Pergola

Pizza Pavillion Edge Design Studio Architects Patios
Perhaps a pergola could be the answer to your garden decor woes, adding a pretty decoration that is absolutely on point too.

5. Garden retreat

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Patios outdoor lounge
A cup of tea with the warmth of the sunshine, your morning newspaper and some simple greenery, there's no better way to get a good start to the day.

6. Bright

Terrace Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Patios
Lighter shades are ideal to maximise the sunlight in your garden, but don't forget some comfy seats and a clever umbrella while you're at it.

7. The view

A touch of SA interior in Portugal, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Patios
Sip your cocktails poolside while admiring the view of the neighbourhood from your spectacular garden, or plan that garden party with a country theme that you've always thought about. How's that for a start to summer? 

Still in need of decor inspiration for your garden, well then, have a look at 7 seating ideas for small gardens for more tips and tricks.

Which of these gardens will suit your home?

No, Thanks