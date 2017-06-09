​8 steps to keeping burglars out of your home

Living in a beautiful house is one thing; living in one that keeps you and your family safe is another. In a perfect world, we’d have both. Well, depending on how serious you are about your safety, that’s completely possible.
In addition to the usual tricks like installing burglar alarms and obtaining a man-eating Rottweiler, there are other more subtle ways to keep your house safe.
Here they are…
And opt for fluorescent bulbs to keep those energy costs down.
Don’t let flyers, menus and junk mail pile up on your doorstep, as that makes it seem as if you’re on holiday. And if you are on vacation, have a neighbour collect them for you.
A neat landscape minimizes the possibility of a burglar lurking in your garden. Be sure to keep large bushes and shrubs away from windows.
A neighbourhood that enforces neighbourhood watch results in a safer living space for everybody. See if you can jumpstart one in your neighbourhood, or get involved in an existing one.
We’re just as happy about your new plasma screen TV, but don’t leave that box out beside the trash can – that tells any passerby that you have expensive electronic equipment inside your house.
And if you have a bicycle or scooter or something else that someone could easily walk away with, rather move it inside or into your garage.
It’s easier to break into older sliding doors than new ones by simply popping them off their frame, even when locked, yet you still need to take extra precaution to secure them.
Simply take a strong dowel or steel bar and slide it into the back groove—even if the lock is picked, the rod stops the door from sliding back and opening.
Leaving a spare key under a flower pot is only for the movies – rather give it to a friend or neighbour for safekeeping.
Double-glazed windows and toughened glass are harder to smash. And although they are not the cheapest option, they do provide added benefits. Double-glazed windows save you money from increased heat insulation and also help to block out more noise, which could increase your property value if you happen to live on a loud, busy street.
In the spirit of ‘safety first’, see these 7 easy ways to make your garden safe for kids.