11 bold South African homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Ferguson Architects Modern houses
Personal taste differs from person to person, which of course means that when it comes to house designs, you’re also spoiled for choice. Because while one person may desire a house that fits into the neighbourhood crowd (a wallflower, if you will), another might request a design that grabs attention from far away.

Those are the kinds we are focusing on today: South African houses that catch the eye (but in a good way), whether it’s because of their designs, textures, sizes or layouts.

Take a look at these 11 breathtaking beauties…

1. Delicious stone for some raw texture; clerestory windows; sloping roofs – what’s not to love here?

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

2. This house’s back yard is all about relaxation – in a sleek setting, of course.

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

3. You don’t get much bolder than a double-storey structure which opens up onto the ocean!

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style houses
ARRCC

Nettleton 199

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

4. Another prime example that shows us how eye-catching the right materials and textures can be for a façade.

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

5. The word “lavish” comes to mind when viewing this spacious property with its many many open areas.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. We love the urban/modern look that all those metal beams add to this fabulous design.

Ferguson Architects Modern houses
Ferguson Architects

Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects
Ferguson Architects

7. For some charming, home-based relaxation, we vote for this open rear façade with its layered landscaping.

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Rustic style house
Muse Architects

House Serfontein

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

8. Bringing gravel and rocks into your garden for an arid look? Now that’s bold design!

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style house Bricks Timber columns,Bagwash,Farmhouse,pitched roof
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

9. We think “king of the hill” is an appropriate nickname for this striking structure.

The Home on a Hill , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The Home on a Hill

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

10. Let’s not forget about prefabricated houses – this timber design just seems so charming.

50m2 Sugar Gum Cladded home with decking - work in progress., Greenpods Greenpods Scandinavian style houses Wood Wood effect
Greenpods

50m2 Sugar Gum Cladded home with decking—work in progress.

Greenpods
Greenpods
Greenpods

11. Any house that looks like a five-star resort gets our vote of approval!

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Speaking of architectural stars, we present: The most beautiful house in Pretoria.

Gardening: ​6 ways to plan the perfect garden
Which house stood out for you?

